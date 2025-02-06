DOXA® Talent Subsidiary Welcomes Damon Crandall as Sr. Director of Franchise Sales

DOXA® Talent, a leader in Conscious Outsourcing™, proudly announces the addition of Damon Crandall as Sr. Director of Franchise Sales at DOXA Franchising.

This isn’t about ‘selling’ a franchise—it’s about finding the perfect match between the business model and the franchisee’s goals. That’s how long-term success is built.” — Damon Crandall

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXATalent, a leader in Conscious Outsourcing™, proudly announces the addition of Damon Crandall as Sr. Director of Franchise Sales at DOXA Franchising (“DOXA”). With more than 23 years of experience in franchising— both as a business owner and franchise development expert, Crandall will play a key role in driving DOXA’s franchise expansion to identify and onboard qualified franchisees in key markets.A Franchise Expert with a Passion for GrowthDamon’s extensive background includes owning two franchise businesses and playing a pivotal role in franchise development at multiple brands, awarding over 180 franchises. His hands-on experience in franchise ownership, business growth, and B2B sales uniquely positions him to guide potential franchisees in making informed investment decisions.Reflecting on his new role, Crandall shared:"The DOXA franchise model is unlike anything in the industry—offering a recurring revenue, low-overhead, and work-from-home opportunity that aligns with purpose-driven entrepreneurship. I’m excited to share this innovative model and support candidates in finding a business that aligns with their values and financial goals.”A Strategic Approach to Franchise GrowthDOXA provides a highly scalable, B2B-focused franchise model, empowering entrepreneurs to help small and midsized businesses reduce costs, scale efficiently, and access top-tier global talent. Crandall’s leadership will ensure that candidates fully understand the DOXA Difference, including:• Predictable Recurring Revenue – A business model built for long-term financial stability.• Purpose-Driven Ownership – Franchisees create meaningful work while growing their own businesses.• No Employees, No Office Space – A low-investment model designed for maximum flexibility.• Unlimited Territory Model – Franchisees are not confined to geographic restrictions, allowing national scalability."My goal is to ensure that franchise candidates have all the information they need to make an informed decision while ensuring they align with the DOXA’s CORE values," Crandall explained. "This isn’t about ‘selling’ a franchise—it’s about finding the perfect match between the business model and the franchisee’s goals. That’s how long-term success is built.”Expanding the DOXA Talent VisionCrandall’s addition comes as DOXA expands rapidly across the U.S., building on the company’s mission to uplift global communities through meaningful work. David Nilssen, the organization’s CEO, emphasized the impact of Crandall’s leadership:"Damon’s deep understanding of franchising, combined with his commitment to franchisee success, makes him the ideal person to lead our development efforts. His passion for connecting people with the right business opportunity aligns perfectly with DOXA’s mission of ethical outsourcing and business growth."About DOXA FranchisingDOXA is a subsidiary of DOXA Talent, global leader in ethical outsourcing. As part of DOXA Talent’s mission to connect businesses with top-tier nearshore and offshore talent from the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, and Africa, DOXA offers entrepreneurs a scalable, low-overhead, and purpose-driven business opportunity. Built on transparency, sustainability, and economic alignment, DOXA empowers business owners to scale faster, reduce costs, and access specialized talent while creating meaningful job opportunities in global communities.For more information, visit DOXAfranchising.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.