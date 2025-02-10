A Breath for Alessandra Announces 2025 Organizational Goals and Date of Annual Golf Outing & Dinner Fundraiser

A Breath for Alessandra was created to continue Alessandra’s legacy of helping others, especially those suffering from asthma and other conditions. A Breath for Alessandra Charity ABFA Annual Golf Outing and Dinner Fundraiser, will be held May 16, 2025 at Heron Glen Golf Course.

ABFA’s mission is to raise awareness and provide assistance to individuals living with health conditions, such as asthma, and the passage of Alessandra's Law.

A Breath for Alessandra blossomed from an unthinkable tragedy. That experience inspired and motivated us to advocate for and support people with asthma and disabilities.” — Adrianna Del Principe

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Breath for Alessandra Charity (ABFA) Board President Lawrence Del Principe, along with the Board Members, is excited to announce the charity’s organizational goals for 2025, focusing on expanding support for individuals with health concerns and advocating for the passage of Alessandra’s Law.

Entering its fourth year, ABFA’s mission is to raise awareness and provide assistance to individuals living with health conditions, such as asthma. In 2024, the charity took a significant step toward advocacy by spearheading a legislative bill aimed at improving emergency medical response at gatherings. This bill, Alessandra’s Law, is named in memory of Alessandra Del Principe, who tragically passed away from an asthma attack while attending her sister’s wedding. The bill is being sponsored by NJ Assemblyman Erik Peterson.

In partnership with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), the bill proposes that Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) be present at events to provide immediate medical assistance in the event of an emergency. For gatherings with fewer than 1,000 attendees, venues would be required to notify patrons of the option to hire an EMT. For events with 1,000 or more people, the law would mandate an EMT’s presence.

“We want to honor Alessandra and the life she lived, and we want to keep her memory alive,” said Board Trustees James and Trudi Boland. “By reaching out to as many people as we can, we hope to prevent the death of anyone—young or old—due to an asthma attack.”

Board Trustee Kevin Gilbert echoed the Bolands’ sentiment, saying, "I support ABFA to honor Alessandra’s legacy and to help others who face the challenges of asthma and other health conditions. By keeping her memory alive, we strive to bring hope, awareness, and resources to those in need—turning heartbreak into a mission of healing and change."

The Board is also thrilled to announce the date of its Annual Fundraising Golf Outing and Dinner, scheduled for May 16, 2025, at Heron Glen Golf Course in Ringoes, New Jersey. The charity aims to raise $100,000 to fully support its initiatives and continue lobbying for the passage of Alessandra’s Law.

A Breath for Alessandra is chaired by Lawrence and Anne Marie Del Principe, with Board Members Adrianna Del Principe, Mike Zedalis, Trudi Boland, James Boland, Kevin Gilbert, and Beemal Vasanil.

To support A Breath for Alessandra or participate in ABFA’s Annual Golf Outing and Dinner, please visit: www.abfacharity.org. ABFA is a 501(c)(3) organization.

About A Breath for Alessandra (ABFA)

A Breath for Alessandra (ABFA) is a New Jersey-based charity founded in memory of Alessandra Del Principe. Its mission is to support individuals living with disabilities and health concerns, such as asthma, by raising awareness and providing vital assistance to those in need. Through its annual Golf Outing & Banquet, scholarship and financial aid awards, and other initiatives, ABFA strives to make a positive impact on the lives of those facing health challenges. The charity honors Alessandra’s memory by creating a legacy of hope and support.

For more information about ABFA, its mission, and how you can get involved, please visit www.abfacharity.org or contact ABFA at abfacharity@gmail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.