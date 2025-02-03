JPR Group Public Relations Expands Senior Living Portfolio with Two Premier Florida Communities

JPR Group Public Relations, Social Media & Marketing Communications

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JPR Group, LLC, an award-winning Public Relations, Social Media & Marketing firm, announces the addition of two premier senior living communities to its growing portfolio: Glenbrooke Senior Living and Lake Forest Park Senior Living. These strategic partnerships underscore the agency’s continued dominance in the senior living industry and its commitment to elevating industry standards for resident-focused storytelling.

The agency’s deep industry expertise and proven track record of developing compelling narratives that resonate with residents, families, and industry stakeholders have made it the go-to firm for senior living communities seeking sophisticated, results-driven communication strategies.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Glenbrooke Senior Living and Lake Forest Park Senior Living to our client family,” remarked Jeanine Genauer, Founder and Chief Communicator of JPR Group. “As the senior living landscape evolves, our expertise in creating compelling narratives that resonate with residents, families, and industry stakeholders makes us uniquely positioned to showcase these exceptional communities.”

These partnerships mark the beginning of an ambitious expansion for JPR Group in 2025, as the agency continues to lead the conversation in senior living communications while serving its diverse portfolio across multiple industries. Looking ahead, the firm will continue to develop impactful media campaigns that showcase the heart of senior living – the stories of residents, caregivers, and communities that make each client unique in their market and mission.

JPR Group, LLC, is an award-winning Public Relations, Social Media & Marketing Communications firm based in Fairfield, NJ. As a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), the agency develops and implements strategic public relations campaigns across senior living, nonprofit, grocery retail, education, and other sectors. Known for securing consistent national and regional media coverage, the firm delivers comprehensive communications services including media relations, content creation, award nominations, speaking engagements, and crisis communications.

