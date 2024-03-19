Juniper Communities Expands Portfolio Adding Three Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities

Juniper Communities adds three assisted living and memory care communities to its portfolio of senior living properties. Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leading provider of senior living communities, expands portfolio to 28 properties under ownership/management

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Communities, a leading provider of senior living communities, announced today that it has taken under management three former Leisure Care senior living properties as of March 1, 2024. All offer assisted living and memory care. The three properties are part of Columbia Pacific Advisor’s senior housing portfolio.

“These properties signify a strategic expansion for Juniper Communities in New Jersey and Delaware,” said Lynne S. Katzmann, Founder and CEO of Juniper Communities. The move adds 397 assisted living and memory care units and approximately 300 associates to Juniper’s current portfolio. Juniper Communities now owns and operates 28 communities in Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Delaware.

Each of the newly acquired communities has been purpose-built to cater to the evolving needs of older adults, offering modern amenities and tech-enabled residences. Residents can enjoy wide-open indoor and outdoor spaces, state-of-the-art fitness centers, healthy dining options, art studios, and various gathering rooms for socialization, entertainment, and interactive programs.

Here are the details of the three properties:

Juniper Village at Newark: Formerly known as The Vero at Newark and built in 2023, the AL and MC community is situated in Newark, DE, and offers a vibrant living environment tailored to seniors' needs.

Juniper Village at Hamilton: Formerly known as The Landing at Hamilton and built in 2020, the community is located in Hamilton, NJ, and provides AL and MC residents with a welcoming and engaging atmosphere.

Juniper Village at Washington Square: Formerly known as The Landing of Washington Square, and constructed in 2020, this community is nestled in Washington Township, NJ, and offers seniors seeking AL and MC a comfortable and supportive place to call home.

Lynne S. Katzmann expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are focused on meeting the trend in demand towards communities that offer greater socialization, a la carte service menus, and onsite medical care – all areas in which Juniper has been an industry frontrunner.” Katzmann further highlighted that these properties will feature Juniper’s innovative programs, Connect4Life and Catalyst.

Connect4Life is Juniper’s evidence-based program that integrates clinical providers, services, and communication protocols to deliver individualized, coordinated onsite healthcare. Catalyst is a holistic program designed to support the Seven Dimensions of Wellness, offering individualized tailored services and leveraging new technologies for communication and participation.

Juniper Communities looks forward to welcoming residents and associates from these three properties into its family, continuing its mission of providing exceptional senior living experiences.

About Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value, and innovation, operates senior living communities in Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas that emphasize residents’ well-being, interaction and security. Our communities and approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper’s innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents’ care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations, and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of our residents, visit www.junipercommunities.com.