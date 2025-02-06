Salt Lake County Fatal Rollover

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, at approximately 11:56 am, a collision occurred on Northbound I-15 near the Salt Lake and Utah County line, milepost 286. The crash involves multiple vehicles, one of which was an SUV that has rolled. The driver of the SUV sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Troopers are on scene and are conducting a thorough investigation. The four right hand lanes are closed but the two left lanes are still open. Early estimates of approximately three hours for this investigation and cleanup.

