14 Schools Honored for Gifted and Talented Programs

February 6, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

14 Schools Honored for Gifted and Talented Programs

BALTIMORE (February 6, 2025) — Gifted and Talented Education Month kicked off in Maryland with Excellence in Gifted and Talented Education (EGATE) awards for 14 schools.

“We commend the extraordinary efforts of schools across Maryland to foster excellence in gifted and talented education,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “This recognition is a testament to their commitment to meeting the diverse needs of gifted learners and the bright future they are helping to shape for all students.”

This year, three schools received first-time EGATE designations: Ballenger Creek Elementary (Frederick County), Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary (Baltimore City), and James McHenry Elementary/Middle School (Baltimore City).

Benjamin Tasker Middle School (Prince George’s County), Glenmount Elementary/Middle (Baltimore City), North Bend Elementary/Middle (Baltimore City), and Shipley’s Choice Elementary (Anne Arundel County) received their second designation.

Seven schools were recognized for the third time, including five in Prince George’s County — Accokeek Academy; Glenarden Woods, Heather Hills, and Valley View elementary schools; and Walker Mill Middle School — Davidson Elementary in Anne Arundel County, and Roland Park Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore City.

Since 2010, the EGATE program has recognized 133 public schools with outstanding gifted and talented education programs. To achieve the EGATE designation, school personnel work to document gifted and talented programs over a 15-month period, identifying 21 criteria for excellence under four program objectives: student identification, curriculum and instruction, professional development, and program management and evaluation.

“Attaining EGATE status requires significant effort and dedication to meeting the needs of gifted and talented students,” said Sarah Jackson, Maryland Gifted and Talented Advisory Council EGATE Committee Co-Chair. “We celebrate that work as they continue their journey toward excellence.”

All EGATE schools will be honored Saturday, February 22 during an awards ceremony at Severn Run High School in Severn.

For more information on Gifted and Talented Programs, please visit the MSDE website.

###