Basswood Counsel Joins the Asian American Chamber of Commerce

Gina Lee, Partner and Co-Founder, Basswood Counsel

Becoming a member of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce allows us to further support the entrepreneurial spirit and economic success of the Asian American business community.” — Gina Lee

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basswood Counsel , a law firm specializing in tax , corporate, and securities services, proudly announces its membership with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC).Basswood Counsel is dedicated to fostering meaningful business relationships and supporting the business community. By joining the AACC, Basswood gains access to a dynamic network of entrepreneurs, professionals, and corporate leaders committed to economic development and business success."The team at Basswood understands the critical role legal expertise plays in shaping sustainable business growth," said Gina Lee , Partner and Co-Founder of Basswood Counsel. "Becoming a member of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce allows us to further support the entrepreneurial spirit and economic success of the Asian American business community. We are excited to engage with like-minded professionals and provide value through our legal services."The Asian American Chamber of Commerce serves as a vital hub for advocacy, networking, and business development, offering a range of programs, events, and resources that promote the success of Asian American-owned businesses. Through this partnership, Basswood Counsel aims to actively contribute to discussions around corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and strategic legal planning for businesses of all sizes.For more information about Basswood Counsel, visit www.basswoodcounsel.com To learn more about the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, visit www.asian-americanchamber.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.