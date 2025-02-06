Submit Release
MDC announces Backpacking Basics program Feb. 27 at Pacific’s Scenic Regional Library

PACIFIC, Mo.—There’s no better way to become one with nature than to hike in it.  For those who enjoy the basics and revel in self-reliance, backpacking is an excellent way to experience an intimate encounter with nature.  But for those just starting out, it’s important to get some good guidance.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold a Backpacking Basics class during Thursday, Feb. 27 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Scenic Regional Library in Pacific at 111 Lamar Parkway. The program is free and open to ages 15 years and up.  However, participants must pre-register online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4HE.

Backpacking is an excellent way to exercise and enjoy the outdoors. This class will help outdoor adventurers know what features to look for in a backpack, how to pack, and fun trails to explore in Missouri.  Participants will also learn what items are essential to bring, what might be unneeded weight, and useful resources they can accesses for free. 

This program is the first of several in MDC’s new Outdoor Skills Series programs.  Whether you’re seeking to connect more to nature or hone your outdoor skills, these classes are for you. Look for additional programs in the coming months, along with an upcoming spring hiking challenge at LaBarque Creek Conservation Area.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

