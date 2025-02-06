Human Rights Ambassador Wim Geerts meets with members of the Kenyan community in the Netherlands

NETHERLANDS, February 6 - This afternoon, Dutch Human Rights Ambassador Wim Geerts met with members of the Kenyan community in the Netherlands. They discussed the human rights situation in Kenya and the upcoming state visit by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima to the country, planned for March.

During the meeting, the ambassador was presented with a petition calling for the state visit to be cancelled in light of human rights issues in Kenya. Mr Geerts discussed the criticism of the visit and listened to the concerns put forward by Kenyans in the Netherlands.

‘It is good to hear what the concerns are and to talk about them. That also helps me do my job more effectively. We will continue to do so during the state visit, when there will be discussions with the Kenyan authorities as well as community-based organisations and young people.’

The ambassador will travel to Kenya this month to talk with young people, representatives of civil society organisations, human rights defenders and the Kenyan authorities.