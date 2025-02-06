You’re Invited! Join the Conversation About Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Practices in Maine

Educators across Maine are invited to participate in facilitated discussions this spring regarding Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS). These discussions will provide an opportunity for educators to share their experiences, explore best practices, and address challenges in implementing MTSS across academics, behavior, social-emotional learning, and attendance supports.

These virtual meetings offer a space for collaboration, reflection, and contribution to the ongoing development of MTSS in Maine.

There are six virtual sessions available throughout March of 2025, tailored to different grade levels:

Elementary (pre-K through grades 5 and 6): March 4, 6, and 12 (3-4:30 p.m.)

March 4, 6, and 12 (3-4:30 p.m.) Middle school (grades 5 and 6 through 8): March 18 and 20 (2:30-4 p.m.)

March 18 and 20 (2:30-4 p.m.) High school (grades 9 through 12): March 26 (2:30-4 p.m.)

Middle school educators (grades 5 and 6 through 8) may choose to attend either the middle or high school sessions, depending on what best aligns with their student population. Educators may register for multiple sessions but must sign up individually for each.

Why attend?

Your voice matters! Join fellow educators to collaborate, share experiences, and drive meaningful improvements in MTSS practices statewide. These discussions will inform future professional development opportunities and school support initiatives, ensuring educators have the tools and resources they need to effectively support every student.

Registration:

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is looking forward to your participation and valuable insights, as we strengthen MTSS across Maine! For more information, please contact Andrea Logan, Maine DOE MTSS Specialist, at andrea.logan@maine.gov or 207-592-2011.