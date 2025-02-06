Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,231 in the last 365 days.

Chris Klug Joins AAANZ Board of Integra as Board Observer

an image of a circle resembling a globe with Integra International texts around it

a photo of Chris Klug, international tax attorney and Partner and Co-Founder of Basswood Counsel

Chris Klug Joins AAANZ Board of Integra as Board Observer

I am honored to contribute to the AAANZ Board of Integra and I look forward to supporting initiatives that foster international collaboration and strengthen the global business network.”
— Chris Klug
WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basswood Counsel is pleased to announce Chris Klug’s appointment as a Board Observer for the AAANZ Board of Integra. The AAANZ regional chapter oversees member activities across the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, working closely with the Global Board to achieve Integra’s worldwide objectives and implement key regional programs.

“I am honored to contribute to the AAANZ Board of Integra and I look forward to supporting initiatives that foster international collaboration and strengthen the global business network,” said Chris Klug.

Chris Klug’s appointment reflects his commitment to global partnerships and business development, reinforcing Basswood Counsel’s dedication to fostering meaningful business relationships and supporting the business community.

About Basswood Counsel
Basswood Counsel is a boutique law firm specializing in complex business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate law, and international tax structuring.

About Integra International
Integra International is a global association of independent accounting, audit, tax, legal and business consulting firms dedicated to helping businesses navigate international markets.

Chris Klug
Basswood Counsel PLLC
+1 202-980-4788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chris Klug Joins AAANZ Board of Integra as Board Observer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more