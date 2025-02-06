Chris Klug Joins AAANZ Board of Integra as Board Observer

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basswood Counsel is pleased to announce Chris Klug ’s appointment as a Board Observer for the AAANZ Board of Integra. The AAANZ regional chapter oversees member activities across the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, working closely with the Global Board to achieve Integra’s worldwide objectives and implement key regional programs.“I am honored to contribute to the AAANZ Board of Integra and I look forward to supporting initiatives that foster international collaboration and strengthen the global business network,” said Chris Klug.Chris Klug’s appointment reflects his commitment to global partnerships and business development, reinforcing Basswood Counsel’s dedication to fostering meaningful business relationships and supporting the business community.About Basswood CounselBasswood Counsel is a boutique law firm specializing in complex business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate law, and international tax structuring About Integra InternationalIntegra International is a global association of independent accounting, audit, tax, legal and business consulting firms dedicated to helping businesses navigate international markets.

