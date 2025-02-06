DPS Arrests Criminal Illegal Immigrant in Webb Co. (South Texas Region)
LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) during Operation Lone Star (OLS) arrested a criminal illegal immigrant fugitive in Webb County.
Vianey Guadalupe Garcia-Velazquez, 22, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 4, by a Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper after she was stopped for a traffic violation in Laredo. During the stop, it was discovered Garcia-Velazquez was attempting to flee to Mexico to avoid a 10-year probation sentence. With the assistance of the Ellis County District Attorney, DPS executed an arrest warrant for a probation violation, and Garcia-Velazquez was booked into the Webb County Jail.
Garcia-Velazquez was arrested in Waxahachie, Texas in August of 2023 and convicted of sexual performance with a child, indecency with a child, and possession of child pornography. She was released from jail in January 2025 and placed on probation by Ellis County.
### (DPS – South Texas Region)
