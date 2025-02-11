Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport Awarded for Quality Management Systems

Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport

Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport has implemented initiatives to minimize environmental impact and is certified under ISO 50001 Energy Management System.

We’ve worked diligently to adopt sustainable practices across all areas of our operations, and achieving Green Globe certification is a tremendous honor.” — Gizem Kor, Quality and Food Safety Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe is proud to announce that Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport located in Istanbul, Turkey, has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification, marking a significant milestone in the hotel’s journey toward sustainability. This certification validates the hotel’s dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainable operations while maintaining its commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences.Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport has implemented a variety of initiatives to minimize its environmental impact and preserve natural resources. The hotel is certified under the ISO 50001 Energy Management System, ensuring energy consumption is carefully monitored and optimized. To conserve electricity, the hotel has installed energy-efficient LED lighting and advanced automation systems that regulate heating, cooling, and lighting. To save water, the hotel uses water-saving aerators and greywater systems that allow water reuse in toilets. Additionally, the hotel encourages guests to participate in its sustainability efforts by reusing towels and linens.Waste management is another key focus for the hotel, with innovative measures in place to reduce food waste through smart weighing systems and the repurposing of organic waste for animals. Hazardous waste from grease traps is minimized using biological treatment systems, and the hotel fosters environmental awareness by conducting monthly staff training sessions.To further its environmental impact, Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport has taken significant steps to eliminate single-use plastics. The hotel has replaced plastic with sustainable alternatives, such as wood and glass, in guest services and operations. The hotel has also achieved an impressive 25% reduction in carbon emissions in 2023 compared to the previous year by adopting hybrid vehicles and minimizing business travel by airplane.Community engagement plays a central role in the hotel’s sustainability strategy. Contributions are made to various charitable organizations, including the Spinal Cord Paralytics Association of Turkey and the Turkish Education Foundation, while saplings are donated for afforestation efforts. Staff members actively participate in community initiatives, such as organizing garbage collection activities to promote environmental cleanliness.In addition to its environmental efforts, the hotel upholds high standards of quality and sustainable operations through ISO 9001 and ISO 22000 quality management systems. The hotel uses a digital quality management system to reduce the use of paper, and continually invests in professional development and sustainability training, including a recent program with Istanbul Technical University.“Our journey toward sustainability is a core part of our mission,” said Gizem Kor, Quality and Food Safety Manager at Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport. “We’ve worked diligently to adopt sustainable practices across all areas of our operations, and achieving Green Globe certification is a tremendous honor. It reflects our team’s commitment to making a positive difference for our planet and our community.”Green Globe certification verifies Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport’s comprehensive efforts to adopt environmentally responsible practices while engaging with the local community. By prioritizing sustainability alongside guest satisfaction, the hotel demonstrates its commitment to the principles of responsible hospitality.About Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport:Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport is a contemporary and stylish hotel located in Istanbul’s thriving Pendik district, offering convenient access to Sabiha Gökçen International Airport and nearby business hubs. Known for its exceptional hospitality, the hotel features 294 elegantly designed rooms and suites, state-of-the-art meeting spaces, and a range of dining options that showcase international and local flavors. Committed to sustainability, the hotel integrates eco-friendly practices into its operations, ensuring a responsible and environmentally conscious guest experience. For more information about Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia Airport and its sustainability initiatives, please visit movenpick.accor.comAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For more information, please contact:Gizem KorQuality and Food Safety ManagerMövenpick Hotel Istanbul Asia AirportTel: +90 216 625 50 50Gizem.ULUKUT@movenpick.commovenpick.accor.com

