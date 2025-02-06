Is Your Home Protected? Review Your Insurance Coverage Today!

Why Review Your Policy?

Flooding Is Not Covered by Standard Home Insurance

Most standard homeowners and renters' insurance policies do not cover damage caused by flooding. Flood insurance must typically be purchased separately.

Understand Your Risks

Disasters such as wildfires, earthquakes, and severe storms may also require additional coverage. Without it, you may face high out-of-pocket costs.

Peace of Mind

Knowing your home and possessions are protected can help reduce stress and financial uncertainty if disaster strikes.

What to Check in Your Policy

Flood Insurance

If you live in a flood-prone area, confirm whether you have flood insurance through a private provider or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Review what is covered, such as building structure, personal property, and cleanup costs.

Coverage Limits

Ensure your policy limits are adequate to cover the full cost of repairing or replacing your home and belongings.

Check for exclusions that may apply to specific types of disasters.

Deductibles

Be aware of how much you would need to pay out-of-pocket before coverage kicks in.

Policies may have separate deductibles for disasters like windstorms or earthquakes.

Renters Insurance

If you rent your home, renters insurance can protect your belongings, but it typically doesn’t cover the building itself. Check if your landlord has coverage for the property.

Take Action Now

Contact Your Insurance Agent

Ask questions and clarify what is covered under your current policy. If needed, purchase additional coverage to close any gaps.

Consider Disaster-Specific Insurance

If your area is at risk for floods, earthquakes, or wildfires, consider adding specific policies to protect against these hazards.

Prepare Ahead of Time

It’s too late to make changes once a disaster is on its way. Review and update your coverage before you need it.

Resources to Help You

Visit FloodSmart.gov for information about flood insurance.

Contact your state's insurance department for guidance on coverage options.

The Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) has information on insurance, regulations and resources for consumers specific to disaster preparedness.

Explore local resources to learn about the specific risks in your area.

Taking time now to review your insurance coverage can save you from significant financial loss and provide peace of mind when disaster strikes. Don’t wait—ensure you’re properly protected today!