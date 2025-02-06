Fish and Game to offer instructor-led hunter education classes in the Magic Valley

Are you or someone in your family in need of a hunter education class? Anyone born after January 1, 1975, is required to successfully pass a hunter education class before they can purchase a hunting license and hunt in Idaho.

The Magic Valley Region will be offering at least two instructor-led hunter education classes in February and March.

An instructor-led class will be held in Rupert at the Rupert Fire Station. Dates of the class are March 19 - 22, 2025.

A hunter education day camp will be offered during Spring Break week in Jerome at the Magic Valley Regional Office, Hunter Education classroom. The instructor-led class will be held on March 26 – 27, 2025 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is required by visiting the Idaho Fish and Game website. Cost of the class is $9.75 per student.

For more information about both classes or to check on new class listings visit the Fish and Game website or call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.