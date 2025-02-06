LINDA DIANE WORTHY RECALLS HER ARDOUOS HEALTH STRUGGLE AND JOURNEY OF FAITH IN HER LATEST WORK

"Freefalling…God’s Angels By My Side"

“Freefalling… God’s Angels By My Side” elevates the transformative power of heavenly help and steadfast hope during a perilous medical struggle

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Linda Diane Worthy shares her extraordinary journey of survival and faith following her diagnosis of a rare and debilitating medical condition known as Bilateral Trigeminal Neuropathic Pain. In her latest powerful memoir, “Freefalling… God’s Angels By My Side,” Worthy recounts her battle through an unimaginable ordeal, starting with a failed sinus surgery in 2011 that launched her into a journey of spiritual and physical warfare.At just 54 years old, Worthy faced a dramatic shift when the top neurosurgeon informed her that no medical treatment existed for her condition. Damage marred both sides of her face, and she received advice to live as fully as she could until her condition ultimately claimed her life. The neurosurgeon acknowledged hearing of similar cases but had never met anyone with this rare condition. He urged Worthy to embrace life fully until the very end.Against all odds, Worthy’s story took a miraculous turn. She recounts her incredible survival through a series of documented events, featuring police, hospital, and eyewitness accounts, despite Intensive Care Unit doctors insisting she should not have made it. Amidst the pain and the looming shadow of death, her faith in God emerged as her unwavering strength. She witnessed miracles that defied imagination, including moments when she crossed over and returned “just in time.”This uplifting narrative emphasizes a medical journey that serves as a testament to faith, highlights divine intervention, and celebrates the unyielding love of God. Worthy aims to inspire those confronting life’s toughest challenges to discover comfort in the assurance that God stands by them, providing His love and miracles even in seemingly impossible situations.“Freefalling… God’s Angels By My Side” by Linda Diane Worthy tells a gripping story of survival against all odds. It captures her steadfast belief in God’s miracles and her profound gratitude for the divine guidance she encountered during her trials. Discover the shining wisdom and bravery that leap from the pages of this captivating masterpiece. Now available for purchase on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstores worldwide.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books. Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

