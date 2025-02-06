Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,569 in the last 365 days.

DUI Drugs / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 25B4000763           

TROOPER: Sgt. Blake Cushing 

STATION: Rutland 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 at 1000 hours 

LOCATION: Creek Rd, Clarendon, VT 

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs 

 

ACCUSED: Scott Royce 

AGE: 49 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, NY 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On February 5, 2025, at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to Creek Road in Clarendon for a vehicle in the roadway with two occupants passed out and a third occupant attempting to wake them. Medics from the Regional Ambulance Service arrived before law enforcement and were able to revive the occupants.  Troopers arrived shortly after. The male operator, Scott Royce, exhibited signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing and lodged in Marble Valley Correctional Facility due to a previously issued arrest warrant for retail theft. Royce received a citation for DUI and is required to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time. 

No one was hospitalized or injured. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: $200 on the warrant.  No bail for DUI 

MUG SHOT: Yes 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.   

COURT DATE/TIME: February 24, 2025, at 10:30 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DUI Drugs / Rutland Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more