DUI Drugs / Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4000763
TROOPER: Sgt. Blake Cushing
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 at 1000 hours
LOCATION: Creek Rd, Clarendon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED: Scott Royce
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 5, 2025, at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to Creek Road in Clarendon for a vehicle in the roadway with two occupants passed out and a third occupant attempting to wake them. Medics from the Regional Ambulance Service arrived before law enforcement and were able to revive the occupants. Troopers arrived shortly after. The male operator, Scott Royce, exhibited signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing and lodged in Marble Valley Correctional Facility due to a previously issued arrest warrant for retail theft. Royce received a citation for DUI and is required to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
No one was hospitalized or injured.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $200 on the warrant. No bail for DUI
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: February 24, 2025, at 10:30
