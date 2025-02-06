2025 Sands China Macao International 10K to be held on 16 March

MACAU, February 6 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K will be held on 16 March. The Organizing Committee held a press conference today (6 March) to announce the event details and registration arrangements. The press conference was attended by Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd.; Mr. Chan Pou Sin, President of AGAM; Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee along with other guests.

Continuously developing Macao International 10K

Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau, said that the Macao International 10K has been met with widespread support and enthusiasm since its inception. He hopes that the large-scale sporting event can further propel the development of the local sporting industry, engage all walks of life, and encourage residents and tourists to participate in sports activities while also boosting the growth of sports tourism and related industries. He thanked Sands China Ltd., AGAM, government departments and all sectors of society for their support that has allowed event preparations to proceed smoothly.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd., said that the Sands China Macao International 10K is now entering its fifth year and has developed into a much-anticipated large-scale sporting event held every spring. By continuing to organize this event, he hopes to raise public health awareness and enrich local sporting events, inviting tourists from different countries and regions to experience the charm of Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, and elevating Macao’s international status and influence.

Mr. Chan Pou Sin, President of AGAM, said that long-distance running events are rich with a variety of distances that are suitable for different sports enthusiasts. He believes that the Macao International 10K will see eager participation from more runners, and the much-anticipated event will further enrich the city’s health-related activities.

Registration to start on 8 and 9 February

Places available for the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K include 7,000 for the 10K and 3,000 for the Fun Run (around 5 km). The 10K will start at 7 a.m. and the Fun Run at 7:45 a.m. at the Sai Van Lake Square. The course of 10K runs along Sai Van Bridge and Cotai Strip and ends at the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium.

Registration for the event this year is once again scheduled on two separate dates, with the 10K open for registration starting 9 a.m. on 8 February (Saturday) and the Fun Run starting 9 a.m. on 9 February (Sunday). Anyone interested can register through the event’s website at www.macao10k.com or the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app. Places are limited for each category and registration will be closed when all places are filled.

All prospective participants are required to have an online personal account for the ‘Macao International 10K’ or ‘Macao International Marathon’, and those without such an account can create a new one immediately. Upon successfully opening an account, participants can log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants with an existing account should prepare their personal information and an electronic copy of their identification document for registration. Participants who have already opened their account online but have forgotten their username and password can reset their password. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay cards, MPay, BOC Mobile Banking Macau, UnionPay Online Pay, WeChat Pay (Mainland China) and Alipay (Mainland China) are accepted for registration fee payment.

Participants may collect their number bib, timing chip, and the notes to participants at the Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion between 12 and 15 March by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Costume Award to spice up the event

The popular ‘Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award’ will come back this year and is open to participants of both the 10K and Fun Run. Themed ‘Ocean Run’, the award this year encourages runners to integrate oceanic elements into their costume, such as dressing up as a marine organism or in an oceanic-themed costume, with a view to motivating runners to contribute to marine environment protection and biodiversity.

Participants can compete for the award by filling in their information via the mobile app and uploading a photo of themselves wearing a costume that matches this year’s theme of ‘Ocean Run’ and their number bib from 9 a.m. on 15 March to 9 a.m. on 16 March. Participants must complete the race in their registered costume on the race day to be eligible for the award. Ten winners will be selected after the race and each will be awarded fabulous prizes that include F&B coupons.

Participants are reminded to carefully read the regulations and understand the racecourse, and are advised to prepare and practise for the event based on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macao10k.com, refer to the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.