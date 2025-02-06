Yes, you can actually tie flies using leftover wild game materials. Here’s how

You can also spring for a starter kit for fly tying with all the basic tools and some tying materials for about $50. With your toolbelt metaphorically tied around your waist, it’s time to shop around for materials to lay the foundation for your first fly.

Just like with regular old bait and reel fishing, hooks come in a plethora of options. Our flies are going to be simple, so the hooks should be, too. For the sake of these bare bones, wild game flies, pick up several nymph hooks (size 16), dry fly hooks (size 14), and a couple streamer hooks (size 4 or 6) for that wooly bugger.

Thread is also going to be a must-have for your beginner fly tying station. If nothing else, a hook wrapped in some colorful yarn, wire, or thread stands a pretty good chance of attaching itself to a curious fish’s lip. Thread is by far the cheapest option on this list, which gives you all the reason you need to pick out a dozen or so colors if you so choose. Chances are, they’ll get used eventually.

However, if you want to continue the theme of keeping this endeavor close to the ground, it’s recommended to have common colors including black, red, brown, olive green, whites and grays, and tan in stock.