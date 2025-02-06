Tess Mann Atelier Celebrates Couture Debut at Star-Studded Music Industry Event

Alyssa Thompson wearing Tess Mann Atelier and Isiah Hilt. Photo Credit: Used with permission ©Alyssa Thompson/Isiah Hilt at 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Left to right: Isiah Hilt, Alyssa Thompson and fashion designer Tess Mann. Photo Credit: ©olivierpojzmanphotography @dpa_lounges. Alyssa Thompson wearing Tess Mann Atelier. Photo Credit: Used with permission ©Alyssa Thompson/Isiah Hilt at 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Alyssa Thompson wearing Tess Mann Atelier and Isiah Hilt. Photo Credit: Used with permission ©Alyssa Thompson/Isiah Hilt at 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Tess Mann Atelier gown delivered to Alyssa Thompson. Photo Credit: Used with permission ©Alyssa Thompson/Isiah Hilt at 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Tess Mann Atelier makes Grammy Awards debut with Alyssa Thompson in the Grace gown, showcasing the luxury house's signature handcrafted beaded artistry.

Every piece in the Sophisticate Collection represents our greater mission - to dress women who are redefining leadership and power in their own terms.” — Danielle Green

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alyssa Thompson wore a custom Tess Mann Atelier gown at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, marking a major milestone for the Nashville-based couture house. The Grace gown's debut emerged from a collaboration at the DPA Gift Lounge, a luxury gifting experience curated by industry leader Nathalie Dubois in Los Angeles, California. This year's DPA Gift Lounge took on special significance, incorporating a charitable component to support those affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, while continuing its tradition of celebrating artistic achievement.

The Grace gown, reimagined from its original Marie Claire UK showcase, features the atelier's signature blend of power and elegance. Worn by Alyssa Thompson, who attended the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025 with musical artist and professional skateboarder Isiah Hilt, the gown made a striking statement in gold silk with an intricate black beaded overlay. The design features a hand-drawn pattern by Mann herself, requiring over 200 hours of craftsmanship to execute. Each bead was individually sewn by hand, exemplifying the brand's commitment to artisanal excellence.

"Our designs are created for powerful women who command attention," says Tess Mann, Founder and Creative Director. "The Grace gown, with its art deco qualities and architectural details, represents our dedication to creating pieces that transcend mere fashion to become armor for the modern woman."

"Every piece in the Sophisticate Collection represents our greater mission - to dress women who are redefining leadership and power in their own terms," states Danielle Green, Brand Director at Tess Mann Atelier. "When we create these garments, we're crafting armor for changemakers and visionaries. These are pieces for women who understand that their legacy isn't just about what they achieve, but how they inspire others to rise."

Qualified sales professionals and luxury retail partners interested in representing the brand should contact Tess Mann Atelier for detailed information about opportunities and requirements at info@tessmannatelier.com.

For more information about Tess Mann Atelier or to schedule a media interview with Tess Mann, please contact Tess Mann Atelier Director of Public Relations Meredith Corning at pr@tessmannatelier.com.

Please note: The DPA Gift Lounge event is not affiliated or official with the GRAMMYs or the Recording Academy. Contact Nathalie Dubois for more information on the DPA Gift Lounge at nathalied@dpagroup.org.

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by former FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion brand. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship.

Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Milan Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman.

Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.

Mann is particularly renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, where her commitment to artisanal excellence shines through. Her work transcends mere fashion, creating pieces that empower women to rise, shape their destinies, and leave an iconic legacy. With notable achievements including showcases at Milan and New York Fashion Week, Mann continues to redefine luxury fashion while maintaining her dedication to sustainability and ethical practices.

In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann stands as a beacon of strength, proving that elegance and power can coexist beautifully. Through her designs, she invites women to embrace their narratives and wield their influence unapologetically, crafting not just garments, but instruments of transformation for generations of powerful women to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.