GRUBBRR ELEVATES GUEST EXPERIENCE AT THE BIG GAME

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRUBBRR® , the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted, is enhancing the guest experience at the big game this Sunday. Fans attending are encouraged to visit Section 115 to utilize the self-checkout kiosk.The GRUBBRR technology, run on Samsung All-In-One Kiosks, is redefining stadium dining by allowing fans to browse food and beverage options at their own pace and then quickly check-out using self-checkout kiosks. GRUBBRR’s partnership with Samsung equips venues with cutting-edge technology desired to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline operations.“Samsung has a long history of delivering winning technology to the biggest stages in sports, including the Big Game,” said David Phelps, Head of Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “With Samsung Kiosks and GRUBBRR self-service software, fans can order their food with ease and speed. No matter who they are rooting for on Sunday, they can enjoy less time in concession lines and more time watching the starting lineup.”Benefits include:Reduced Wait Times: Fans can avoid long lines and spend more time enjoying the game.Efficiency and Accuracy: Self-Checkout kiosks minimize labor costs and human error, ensuring accurate orders every time.Health and Safety: By reducing direct contact, these kiosks provide a safer option for food transactions during large events.Smart Upselling: GRUBBRR’s technology boosts average ticket size by 40%-50%, optimizing revenue for vendors.“We are honored to be part of the game-day experience and ensure that fans spend less time in line away from the game, and more time enjoying at their seats,” said Sam Zietz , Chief Executive Officer for GRUBBRR. “The positive feedback from fans has been remarkable as we have been lauded for speed, efficiency, and user-friendly interface.”“Samsung and GRUBBRR are changing the game in self-service ordering,” said Sara Grofcsik, Head of Sales, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Today’s consumers expect convenient, intuitive and customizable ordering–and we’re delivering on all fronts on the biggest night in football. Our technology will enhance the stadium experience, making it all the more seamless and enjoyable.”In addition to stadiums, GRUBBRR also provides technology to support restaurants, movie theaters, retailers, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR, visit GRUBBRR.com.ABOUT GRUBBRRHeadquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR’s award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and improve the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, GRUBBRR powers both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

