Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of Tom Mullikin as SCDNR Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Tom Mullikin as the next director of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources: 

"The Department of Natural Resources has a strong and exceptional leader in Tom Mullikin," said Governor Henry McMaster. "His expertise in environmental law and policy, combined with his proven leadership as chairman of the S.C. Floodwater Commission, makes him uniquely qualified for this role. I look forward to working with Mr. Mullikin as we continue our efforts to protect and preserve our natural resources." 

