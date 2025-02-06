How to start a conversation with someone living with a mental illness
It's Time to Talk Day - the nation’s biggest mental health conversation.
Today we’re encouraging everyone to talk about mental health to reduce stigma and help change lives.
But we know talking isn't easy for everyone. So we asked our lived experience volunteers how they would want someone to start a supportive conversation about mental health.
Flick through the photo gallery below for their amazing answers.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.