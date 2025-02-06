“Living a positive and bright life” – Ben’s story

Ben accessed Rethink Mental Illness’ Mendos service during his time in the criminal justice system. For Time to Talk Day, he reflects on the first conversation he had about his mental health.

To begin my journey, we must go back to 28 February 2023. This was the day I was arrested, and I describe this day as the worst and best day of my life. Worst because of course no one wants to be arrested, and best because it marked the start of my journey to becoming the best version of myself.

After coming home, I confessed what I’d done to my parents. This was the hardest but bravest thing I could do. It helped relieve a weight I had on my shoulders for many years; one I allowed to increase, as I did not know how to reach for help until I was forced to with the arrest.

For the next 2 weeks, I suffered a complete mental breakdown due to guilt, shame and anger at myself for not trusting my parents and not asking for help when I first noticed the signs of my declining health. My mind was consumed with negative and dark thoughts, up to the point where I almost took my own life as I felt my parents should not have to suffer with a disgraceful son.