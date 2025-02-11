Jessica DeBellis Joins Kleinschmidt as Senior Project Engineer

Jessica DeBellis, Senior Project Engineer with Kleinschmidt

Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, announces the addition of Jessica DeBellis as a senior project engineer.

I am thrilled to join Kleinschmidt Associates and contribute to their strong reputation in dam safety and geotechnical engineering.” — Jessica DeBellis, Senior Project Engineer with Kleinschmidt

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, announces the addition of Jessica DeBellis as a senior project engineer.Jessica brings 14 years of geotechnical engineering experience, specializing in dam safety and rehabilitation. Her expertise includes developing and managing subsurface investigations, performing stability and seepage evaluations, conducting liquefaction and seismic analyses, designing filters, and evaluating instrumentation data. She has also played a key role in construction quality assurance and control, overseeing drilling and inspection programs focused east of the Mississippi river.Throughout her career, Jessica has prepared dam safety inspection reports, surveillance and instrumentation monitoring plans, and stability evaluations in accordance with guidelines from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and other federal agencies. She is a registered professional engineer in Massachusetts and New York.“Jess’s extensive geotechnical expertise and field experience makes her a valuable asset to our team,” said Brianna Turley, civil engineering section manager at Kleinschmidt Associates. “We are excited to welcome her to Kleinschmidt.”“I am thrilled to join Kleinschmidt Associates and contribute to their strong reputation in dam safety and geotechnical engineering,” said Jessica DeBellis, Senior Project Engineer at Kleinschmidt. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to solve unique challenging problems, make our clients happy, and enhance the resilience and sustainability of critical infrastructure.”Jessica holds a Master of Engineering and a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. She has completed multiple industry-recognized trainings and certifications, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers DLS-105 Risk Tools and Calculations for Risk Assessments program and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts Odyssey Leadership Program.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

