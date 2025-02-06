East 27 Creative Launches Luxury Travel Photography Workshop in Portugal

East 27 Creative co-founders and owners, Jennifer Heffner and John Devaney, capturing moments behind the lens. A breathtaking view of Ponta da Piedade, Portugal, showcasing its dramatic limestone cliffs, crystal-clear waters, and hidden sea caves. Logo for East 27 Creative Adventures

Join East 27 Creative Adventures Travel Photography Workshop this Fall with renowned photographers Jennifer Heffner and John Devaney

Photography preserves history, tells powerful stories, and connects us with the world. This workshop celebrates our passion for exploring cultures and inspiring others to see stories through travel.” — Jennifer Heffner

EAST HAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East 27 Creative Launches Exclusive Travel Photography Workshop in PortugalEast 27 Creative, a premier photography studio specializing in commercial and event photography, proudly announces the launch of East 27 Creative Adventures , an exclusive new venture to celebrate its 5th anniversary. They are hosting a luxurious Travel Photography Workshop in Portugal from September 15–20, 2025 to mark this milestone.Led by renowned photographers Jennifer Heffner , Workshop Director & Lead Photography Instructor, and John Devaney, Creative Director & Photographer Mentor, this all-inclusive experience is designed for photography enthusiasts and professionals seeking to refine their craft while exploring Portugal’s most iconic landscapes and hidden gems.“Photography allows us to preserve history, tell powerful stories, and connect profoundly with the world,” said Jennifer Heffner. “This workshop celebrates our passion for exploring cultures, capturing moments that matter, and inspiring others to see the world through a storytelling lens. We’re honored to mark East 27 Creative’s 5th anniversary by sharing this unforgettable experience with photography enthusiasts, storytellers, and adventure seekers alike. It’s why the name East 27 Creative Adventures was so important to us—it reflects our commitment to combining creativity, exploration, and the art of storytelling.”“East 27 Creative Explorations is about opening doors for photographers to grow and be inspired,” added John Devaney. “Portugal’s beauty, culture, and diversity make it the perfect setting to spark creativity. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for East 27 Creative.”The workshop also introduces Donielle Scherff as Director of Travel Experience, whose role will ensure an elevated and seamless journey for all participants. “Our goal is to exceed expectations and deliver the most exceptional travel and photography workshop experience,” said Scherff. “From personalized concierge service to attention to every detail, we are committed to making this a truly unforgettable adventure.”Workshop Highlights Include:Immersive Photography Instruction: Real-time coaching in Portugal’s most stunning settings, from Lisbon’s vibrant streets to the Algarve’s dramatic coastlineExclusive Pre-Workshop Coaching: Four sessions of personalized photography guidance from Jennifer and John to prepare participants for their journeyAll-Inclusive Luxury: Upscale accommodations, private transport, curated cultural experiences, and exceptional local cuisine.Small Group Experience: Limited spots ensure personalized attention and a collaborative, intimate atmosphere.Curated Itinerary: Explore Portugal’s iconic landmarks, hidden gems, and authentic culture while refining your photography skills.In collaboration with Mike Ball of Travel Pro Consulting, this workshop offers a meticulously curated itinerary filled with rich history, breathtaking scenery, and immersive cultural exploration. “Our goal is to create seamless and inspiring travel experiences that allow participants to fully immerse themselves in the beauty and culture of a country,” said Ball. “By combining East 27 Creative’s photography expertise with our travel planning, we’ve crafted a Portugal tour that will be both creatively fulfilling and unforgettable.”About East 27 Creative: Co-founded by photographers Jennifer Heffner and John Devaney, East 27 Creative specializes in capturing compelling visual stories for diverse clients, from Fortune 500 companies to non-profits. Their work has been featured in renowned venues such as the J. Paul Getty Museum and major media outlets. East 27 Creative photographs clients and events throughout the Washington DC Metro Area, the Hamptons, and New York City. They have offices located in Reston, VA and East Hampton, NY. The team travels globally to capture commercial, event, lifestyle, travel, and portrait photography for clients. With the launch of East 27 Creative Explorations, they’re expanding into immersive photography travel experiences, inspiring travelers to see the world differently.Spaces for the Travel Photography Workshop in Portugal are extremely limited to ensure an impactful experience. Early registration is highly recommended.For more information or to reserve your spot, visit East 27 Creative Adventures.

