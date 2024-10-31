Celebrating Creativity: A Night of Photography with East 27 Creative hosted by AKG Design Studio

East 27 Creative co-founders and owners, Jennifer Heffner and John Devaney, capturing moments behind the lens. Anna Gibson, Owner of AKG Design Studio, during a marketing photography session with East 27 Creative. A musical celebration at Lake Anne Coffee House and Wine Bar is just one of the thousands of moments captured in their community and across the world by East 27 Creative. Photo by John Devaney

Experience the artistry of East 27 Creative with stunning photography, wine tastings, and inspiring conversations at AKG Design Studio.

As East 27 Creative nears its fifth anniversary, we’re thrilled to celebrate our journey and share our work with the Northern Virginia community alongside AKG Design Studio.” — John Devaney

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AKG Design Studio , one of Northern Virginia’s premier interior design firms, is thrilled to announce an exclusive evening showcasing and exhibiting the photography of East 27 Creative , an internationally recognized photography team offering breathtaking commercial, event, lifestyle, and portrait photography.Join us on November 15, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at AKG Design Studio, 1801 Old Reston Ave, #102, Reston, VA 20190. Guests will have the opportunity to meet East 27 Creative co-founders Jennifer Heffner and John Devaney to talk about their creative process and hear insights into their passion for capturing unforgettable moments that tell unique stories.Guests will enjoy wine tastings and light appetizers while connecting with like-minded individuals in a vibrant atmosphere. DHill Financial, a trusted partner for small business owners, proudly sponsors this event.East 27 Creative has studios in Reston, Va., and East Hampton, N.Y., and works with AKG Design Studios as its commercial photographer for visual marketing and interior design projects.Anna Gibson, owner and chief designer of AKG Design Studio, said, “We’re thrilled to host East 27 Creative for an evening of dynamic photography. Jennifer and John’s commitment to visual storytelling aligns perfectly with our dedication to supporting local artists. We are excited to feature their stunning work.”“Working with Anna and AKG Design Studio has been an inspiring journey,” said Jennifer Heffner, adding, “Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to producing exceptional, evocative work that resonates with a sense of place and design. We’re excited to meet and share our work with other art enthusiasts and creative minds.”East 27 Creative co-founder John Devaney said, “As East 27 Creative nears its fifth anniversary, we’re thrilled to celebrate our journey and share our work with the Northern Virginia community alongside AKG Design Studio."As you immerse yourself in the world of East 27 Creative’s award-winning photography, which regularly appears in prestigious venues and publications, you’ll have the opportunity to acquire works of art and bring new visual perspectives to your home or office.Space is limited. Please RSVP today.Event Details:Date: November 15, 2024Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PMLocation: AKG Design Studio1801 Old Reston Ave, #102, Reston, VA 20190Parking: Plenty of free parking availableAbout East 27 Creative:Co-founded by photographers Jennifer Heffner and John Devaney, East 27 Creative specializes in capturing compelling visual stories for diverse clients, from Fortune 500 companies to non-profits. Their work has been featured in renowned venues such as the J. Paul Getty Museum and across major media outlets. East 27 Creative photographs clients and events throughout the Washington DC Metro Area, the Hamptons, and New York City. The team travels globally to capture commercial, event, lifestyle, and portrait photography for clients.About AKG Design Studio:AKG Design Studio is a premier design firm known for its worldwide award-winning residential and commercial design services. They are passionate about fostering creativity and supporting local artists.For media inquiries or to RSVP, please contact:Anna Gibson, Owner and Chief DesignerAKG Design StudioPhone: 571-446-1108Email: anna@akgdesignstudio.comChristina R. UlosevichEast 27 Creative, Marketing and Communications DirectorPhone: 703-855-3718Email: christina@east27creative.comJennifer HeffnerEast 27 Creative, Co-Founder and OwnerPhone: 703-915-2745Email: jenn@east27creative.comEND

The Photography of East 27 Creative

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.