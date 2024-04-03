Hamptons Whodunit and East 27 Creative: A Thrilling Partnership
Attendees will delve into East Hampton's past during a graveyard tour in East Hampton Village at 28 James Lane. This is one of the many highlights of the Hamptons Whodunit Mystery and True Crime Festival, which takes place April 11-24, 2024. Photo by Jennifer Heffner.
East 27 Creative named the official event photographer for second annual Hamptons Whodunit, a mystery and crime festival in East Hampton on April 11-14, 2024
Our partnership with Hamptons Whodunit is an opportunity to blend our passion for storytelling with the rich tapestry of mystery and intrigue that defines this festival.”EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East 27 Creative is thrilled to collaborate with Hamptons Whodunit for official event photography at the second annual mystery and true crime festival being held April 11-14, 2024, in East Hampton Village. Hamptons Whodunit offers attendees a weekend of thrills and chills with a full schedule of award-winning authors and noted speakers, events, graveyard tours, entertainment, and interactive forensics games.
— Jennifer Heffner, Co-Founder and Photographer at East 27 Creative
East 27 Creative Commercial Event photographers Jennifer Heffner and John Devaney will be on site to capture the dynamic energy of the entire festival, starting with an exclusive kick-off cocktail party at the historic Maidstone Club. Renowned for their ability to capture the essence of a story through their lens, Jennifer and John will chronicle the festival's every twist and turn throughout the weekend as attendees unleash their inner detective, practice deductive skills, join daily panel discussions and book signings, and participate in other engaging events.
East 27 Creative will use its cutting-edge AI technology during the festival to provide attendees with immediate access to real-time images. Gone are the days of suspenseful waits for photographs; guests will now relish instant access to premium-quality photos that they can promptly share across their social media platforms.
“Our partnership with Hamptons Whodunit is an opportunity to blend our passion for storytelling with the rich tapestry of mystery and intrigue that defines this festival,” said Jennifer Heffner, Co-Founder, Creative Director, and Photographer at East 27 Creative. “Together, we're crafting an experience that transcends the ordinary, inviting attendees to become part of a story that will linger in their memories for years to come.”
“As a long-term resident and East End business owner, I am thrilled that Hamptons Whodunit is rekindling spring in the Hamptons for residents and visitors alike," said John Devaney, East 27 Creative Co-Founder and Photographer. "Teaming up with partners across the Village of East Hampton, we're eager to blend our visual storytelling and AI event technology for an unmatched, thrilling experience for attendees."
“We’re delighted to have East 27 Creative on our incredible team of collaborative partners, sponsors, and donors to visually document the excitement that the festival promises to deliver,” said Carrie Doyle, Co-Founder & President of Hamptons Whodunit.
Tickets to Hamptons Whodunit are still available as of press time.
About East 27 Creative
East 27 Creative, headquartered in East Hampton, N.Y., with additional locations in New York City and Reston, Va., is a powerhouse in the photography world. The company, co-founded by Jennifer Heffner and John Devaney, specializes in commercial and event photography. It boasts major Fortune 500 brands, large and small businesses, government agencies, and non-profit organizations as clients. East 27 Creative’s dynamic imagery, featured in prestigious publications, exhibits, and media outlets, showcases the firm’s expertise and creativity in crafting compelling visual stories for clients around the globe. East 27 Creative leverages cutting-edge technology and innovative techniques to bring brands to life through captivating imagery that resonates worldwide.
