Senate Committee Approves Revisions for Presumptive Probation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Senate Bill 57, a bill introduced by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley that would revise presumptive probation, was unanimously approved Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Last year we had a case where someone made threats against the Governor and a Judge and received only presumptive probation,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Sentencing courts need more flexibility to impose appropriate sentences for violent offenders, and those choosing to reoffend while on probation or parole.”

Senate Bill 57, as amended, was approved by committee, now goes to the Senate floor for final Senate consideration.

