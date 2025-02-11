We Connect the Dots, Inc. Receives Final Approval as a Direct Entry Provider by the New York State Department of Labor

We Connect The Dots Direct Entry Provider

We Connect the Dots, Inc. is now a NYS Direct Entry Provider, expanding free tech pre-apprenticeships for underserved groups, boosting diversity in IT careers.

We are proud to be part of a movement that is not only transforming individual lives but also strengthening the future of the tech industry by fostering a more diverse and skilled workforce.” — Laurie Carey

NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect the Dots, Inc. is proud to announce that, as of January 23, 2025, the organization has been granted final approval as a Direct Entry Provider by the New York State Department of Labor. This landmark achievement strengthens the organization’s commitment to expanding workforce diversity and increasing access to technology careers for underrepresented populations.Through its 8-week virtual pre-apprenticeship program, developed in collaboration with Nebula Academy, We Connect the Dots, Inc. is equipping individuals from underserved communities—including women, veterans, and low-income individuals—with critical technology skills to prepare them for high-demand careers in IT. Offered as a full scholarship with no tuition or fees, the program provides a direct pathway into technology apprenticeships and entry-level roles.“This approval marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower individuals through STEAM education and workforce development,” said Tuqa Youssef, Program Manager at We Connect the Dots, Inc. “By becoming a Direct Entry Provider, we are not only enhancing career opportunities for diverse talent but also building a more inclusive and representative technology workforce in New York State.”The Upskill Program, We Connect the Dots’ pre- apprenticeship initiative, is designed to bridge the gap between education and employment. The program consists of:Four weeks of Workforce Training, focusing on foundational technology skills, business process automation, artificial intelligence (AI) integrations, and low-code application development.Four weeks of Workforce Applied Training Experience, where participants engage in hands-on, real-world technology projects to solidify their skills.Upon successful completion, participants will be equipped with the skills needed for in-demand technology roles, including IT Support Specialist, Business Process Automation Specialist, Technology Administrator, and Low-Code Application Developer. Additionally, the program provides a direct pathway into registered apprenticeship programs, allowing participants to qualify for roles such as Software Developer (ATP Code 90-526C), IT Generalist (ATP Code 90-559C), Technology Instructor (ATP Code 90-605C), and Technical Sales Representative (ATP Code 90-602C). These opportunities ensure long-term career growth and advancement in the evolving tech landscape.As a Direct Entry Provider, We Connect the Dots, Inc. now has the authority to place pre-apprenticeship graduates directly into New York State Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs, eliminating traditional barriers to entry and expanding economic mobility for historically marginalized groups.“Our collaboration with Nebula Academy ensures that participants receive cutting-edge training, mentorship, and direct employer connections,” added Laurie Carey, Executive Director of WCTD. “We are proud to be part of a movement that is not only transforming individual lives but also strengthening the future of the tech industry by fostering a more diverse and skilled workforce.”The Upskill Program is actively recruiting for its next cohort, with plans to train 30 participants annually in two cohorts. By leveraging virtual learning, the program is accessible to participants across New York State, ensuring that those in rural and underserved areas have equal opportunities to build sustainable careers in technology.About We Connect the Dots, Inc.We Connect the Dots, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the digital divide and creating pathways to economic empowerment through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education and workforce development. By partnering with industry leaders, educational institutions, and workforce agencies, the organization provides innovative training programs that prepare individuals for the jobs of tomorrow.For more information about the Upskill Program and We Connect the Dots’ workforce development initiatives, please visit https://www.we-connect-the-dots.org or contact Info@We-connect-the-dots.org.

Upskill Pre-Apprenticeship Program Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.