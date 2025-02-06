Black Château Author Mick Heyman to Sign Books at the DPA Gifting Suite in Honor of the Oscars

Mellow Your Money by Mick Heyman

Author of “Mellow Your Money” to meet VIPs and sign copies of his book at the Luxe Hotel during this prestigious celebrity event.

Today’s headlines about the stock market and money are putting a lot of folks on edge.” — Mick Heyman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Château Enterprises, in alliance with sister company Books That Make You, announces that author Mick Heyman will participate in the prestigious DPA Gifting Suite in Honor of the Oscars. The event takes place at the Luxe Hotel on February 28 and March 1, 2025.DPA Group, which is celebrating their 20th anniversary, is known as the premiere name in luxury gifting suites for Hollywood’s elite. The Books That Make You branded table and gift bags will make a return appearance at this year’s event.Nathalie Dubois, the head of DPA and organizer of the gifting suite, says, “It is exciting having Black Château and Books That Make You return and help celebrate our 20-year anniversary. It is always a pleasure meeting the authors and providing their books to attendees of our events.”Guests will have the opportunity to meet Mick Heyman, a veteran wealth manager and author of “ Mellow Your Money : How to Surf the Market and Build Wealth without Stressing Yourself Out”. The book offers a refreshing take on money and wealth based on Heyman’s 40 years of experience in wealth management.Mick Heyman says, “Today’s headlines about the stock market and money are putting a lot of folks on edge. I find that a mellow approach, one based on my philosophy to achieve financial peace, can help. I look forward to sharing insights about my book and signing copies for guests at the gifting suite.”The Luxe Hotel, a sophisticated venue nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, is the ideal setting for DPA’s exclusive events. The DPA Pre-Awards Gifting Suites are famous for their luxurious ambiance and the expertly curated selection of brands and gifts. It is a must-attend experience for award nominees, presenters, media, influencers, and other VIPs.Desireé Duffy, the Founder of Black Château and Books That Make You, adds, “Happy anniversary to Nathalie and her incredible company. There is no other firm out there that comes close to offering the attentive white glove service and high-quality event management that DPA does. We can’t wait to return during the week of the Oscars for this always-phenomenal affair.”For updates, follow the action on social media: #DPApreawards25 #DPAgiftsuite #BCE #BTMYAbout DPA Group:Dubois Pelin & Associates, known as DPA Group, is an entertainment strategy company which has been producing VIP gifting events for 20 years. Known as a leader in the industry, they offer gifting suites that tie into various entertainment awards, film festivals, and other high-profile occasions. Past attendees of DPA Gifting Lounges include Paula Abdul, Angela Basset, Mary J. Blige, Adrien Brody, Colin Firth, Morgan Freeman, Richard Gere, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Eva Longoria, Mandy Moore, Sharon Stone, Charlize Theron, Vanessa Williams, and many more. To see a more complete list, success stories, and more, visit the DPA website About Black Château and Books That Make You:Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency, specializing in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more information, visit Books That Make You’s website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.