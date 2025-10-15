The BookFest® Fall 2025 Aligns with Abundantly Social, Draft2Digital, Geek Girl Publishing, and Plottr this Season

The BookFest Fall 2025 Plottr Geek Girl Publishing Draft2Digital Logo Abundantly Social

Readers and writers are invited to cozy up with books, authors, giveaways, and literary adventures this October 25th and 26th.

The BookFest thrives because of the incredible support from our Corporate Bellwethers and the wonderful people and organizations who align with our mission.” — Desireé Duffy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BookFestreturns for its 12th biannual livestream event on October 25th and 26th, 2025, with the support of leading literary brands and organizations. The Fall 2025 edition invites readers and writers to cozy up with stories, discover new books, hear from acclaimed authors, and enjoy exclusive giveaways, thanks to key alliances, including Abundantly Social, Draft2Digital, Geek Girl Publishing, and Plottr, which are among this season’s Corporate Bellwethers.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “The BookFest thrives because of the incredible support from our Corporate Bellwethers and the wonderful people and organizations who align with our mission. Thanks to their contributions, The BookFest brings engaging conversations, valuable industry insights, and exciting bookish experiences to readers and writers around the world.”Corporate Bellwethers for Fall 2025 include:• Abundantly Social• AuthorNation / ReaderNation• Black Château Enterprises• Book Award Pro• Bookinfluencers• Books That Make You• Draft2Digital• Geek Girl Publishing• Indie Author Magazine• Invouq• Kauai Writers Conference• Loscon• Plottr• Relatable Voice Magazine• The Muses Funhouse• The Writers and Publishers Network• WriterConThese brands and organizations help shape the event through their support, insights, and community impact. Attendees are encouraged to visit their Virtual Booths on The BookFest website to learn more, download special offers, and engage with bookish content.Indie Author Magazine (IAM) returns this season with two Special BookFest Editions, one geared toward readers and one for writers. Highlights include articles and features by and about BookFest speakers, award-winners, and updates on The BookFest’s ongoing literary adventures. The Special BookFest Editions of Indie Author Magazine will be available to download free of charge, plus physical copies will be available for purchase.The BookFest is known for its exciting giveaways, including The Big Bundle of Books Giveaway, The Children’s Book Giveaway, and The Writers Giveaway. Prizes this season include contributions from Black Château Enterprises, Books That Make You, and dearjackistitchery. Plus, there is an array of authors’ books, many of which are autographed. Participants can enter to win these prizes and more on the Giveaway Page of The BookFest website.The full list of BookFest Fall 2025 speakers includes: Shikha Bajaj, Ellwyn Autumn M.Ed., Jim Azevedo, Amy L. Bernstein, Daniel Bautz, William Bernhardt, J.N. Chaney, Juliet Clark, Mark Coker, Tricia Copeland, Mireya DeYoung, Desireé Duffy, Debra Eckerling, KC Grifant, Dr. Suelyn Hall, Tara Hodgson, William “Bill” Holst, Bill Hulseman, Steven Joseph, Kathleen Kaiser, Robin Korejko, Lyn Liao Butler, Mark Leslie Lefebvre, Leslie Lehr, Russel Little, Denise Mullinex, Jim Milliot, Adanna Moriarty, Tom Perrotta, Ross Rojek, Joe Solari, Penny Sansevieri, Pat Sangimino, Kay Sparling, Dr. Preethi Srinivas, Cameron Sutter, Sue William Silverman, Chester L. Richards, Carol Van Den Hende, Kim Watson, Mary Vensel White and Lynda Williams.The full schedule can be found on The BookFest Programming Page. Attendees are encouraged to check the Programming Page for updates and changes, and to subscribe to being a BookFester for email alerts.In addition to Corporate Bellwethers, The BookFest thanks the Individual Bellwethers, who play a key role in supporting the event, assisting in judging The BookFest Awards, and contributing to its continued success: Brian Bosch, Dave Duffy, Desireé Duffy, Rebecca Fox, Beth Freely, Tina Hogan Grant, Hannah Jacobson, Deborah Kobylt, CJ Lopez, KJ Matthews, Lucia Matuonto, Hollis McCollum, C.D. McKenna, Dominic McLoughlin, Mickey Mikkelson, Dr. Raye Mitchell, donalee Moulton, Stephanie Rabell, Aimee Ravichandran, Flo Selfman, Bree Swider, Parchelle Tashi and Amy Wolf.The BookFest is free to attend. Anyone can be part of The BookFest community by subscribing on The BookFest website to receive email alerts for all the latest updates and news. Plus, as a BookFester, subscribers receive the Virtual Gift Bag, delivered at the close of each BookFest.The BookFest website is where attendees can find the livestream on the day of the event. Winners of this season’s BookFest Awards will also be listed on the website, and winners will receive email notification as well. The BookFest also streams through the Books That Make You Channel on YouTube and several social media sites, too. Hashtags #TheBookFest and #TheBookFestFall2025 can be followed, too.The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

