Cavelo Honoured as 2025 CIX Startup Award Winner in the Early Category

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attack surface management technology provider Cavelo Inc. today announced its selection as a 2025 CIX Startup Award recipient in the Early category.The CIX Startup Awards, Canada's premier national showcase of innovative tech companies, are selected by a committee of over 100 top global investors and experts of innovation. The program amplifies Canada's most promising startups at both early and growth stages to a global audience of active investors."Being selected as a CIX Startup Award winner marks a significant milestone for Cavelo," said James Mignacca, CEO of Cavelo. "This recognition underscores our team's dedication to developing disruptive technology that drives meaningful change for our customers and their cybersecurity challenges. We’re truly honoured to receive this prestigious award and remain committed to pushing Canadian innovation forward on a global scale.”Since the company’s launch in 2021, Cavelo has established a respected brand in the North American cybersecurity market. In 2024, Cavelo was recognized as a market ‘Challenger’ and ‘Outperformer’ in the third annual GigaOm Attack Surface Management Radar Report1, which evaluates innovative technologies in the emerging Attack Surface Management space. Cavelo’s two-time founders have fundraised CAD$8M to-date, from leading investors including Inovia Capital, Graphite Ventures, MaRS Investment Accelerator and with participation from strategic angels.The 2025 CIX Summit, powered by Elevate, will take place on March 26, 2025, at the Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street, Toronto. In its 18th year, the CIX Summit brings together over 250 founders and 200 global investors and advisors to showcase innovative companies and foster new investment deals.As part of this recognition, Cavelo's CEO, James Mignacca, will present on the Summit Stage on Wednesday, March 26. This presentation will provide an opportunity to showcase Cavelo's innovative solutions to an audience of investors, startups, and corporates.For more information about the CIX Summit and the Startup Awards, please visit cixsummit.com.1GigaOm Radar for Attack Surface Management (ASM), Chris Ray, February 22, 2024About CaveloCavelo is a trusted provider of attack surface management solutions purpose-built for the channel community. Its consolidated attack surface management platform combines sensitive data and asset discovery, access management, and risk-based vulnerability management to help MSPs, MSSPs and VARs deliver actionable insights that improve cyber resilience and drive growth. Visit www.cavelo.com to learn more.

