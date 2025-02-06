Clemson Drone Completes AUVSI Accreditation to Become a Trusted Operator™ Training Provider

UAS Mission Administration course offers participants the opportunity to earn all three AUVSI Trusted Operator certifications in one comprehensive class.

CLEMSON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Clemson Drone announced the launch of its UAS Mission Administration course, offering participants the opportunity to earn all three AUVSI Trusted Operator certifications—Levels 1, 2, and 3—in one comprehensive class. The fully online program is designed to deliver the highest standards in drone pilot training.

Clemson Drone’s UAS Mission Administration course stands out with its innovative approach to practical training. Participants complete a personal flight proficiency exam using NIST standards, which is recorded and submitted online for evaluation. Unlike automated grading systems, all assignments and exams are reviewed by an experienced instructor, ensuring detailed feedback tailored to each student’s progress.

As industries increasingly adopt drone technology, Clemson Drone addresses the growing demand for advanced training by offering flexible, 100% online courses designed for busy professionals. The program combines real-world applications with cutting-edge technology, including virtual 3D mission walkthroughs and AI-enhanced tools for creating Standard Operating Procedures.

“This course reflects our dedication to providing unmatched training for UAS professionals,” said Dr. Joe Burgett, Director of Clemson Drone. “By earning all three AUVSI certifications in a single class, students not only enhance their skills but also their career prospects.”

"By partnering with AUVSI as a Trusted Operator™ Training Provider, Clemson Drone has demonstrated their commitment to remote piloting education, safety, and excellence,” said Casie Ocana, Vice President of Public Affairs at AUVSI. “We're excited by the opportunities they will create for new drone pilots to advance their knowledge and skills in this in-demand industry."

For more information about Clemson Drone and the UAS Mission Administration course, visit www.clemsondrone.com.

About Clemson Drone

Clemson Drone provides online UAS professional development courses through Clemson University. With a focus on flexibility and real-world applications, Clemson Drone’s programs are 100% online and provide industry-recognized certifications, including FAA Part 107, APSA BPERP, Level 1 Thermography, and AUVSI Trusted Operator levels. Each course features hands-on learning, instructor-graded assignments, and cutting-edge tools, making Clemson Drone a leader in professional UAS education.

For media inquiries, please contact: Info@clemsondrone.com or 864-722-2026

About AUVSI's Trusted Operator Program

The AUVSI Trusted Operator Program (TOP) is a certification program that was developed with industry consensus and support. TOP has gained official recognition by the FAA (FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, Section 631, Collegiate Training Programs), and international organizations such as ICAO, JARUS etc. as a safety and training framework that supports operations in addition to the basic FAA regulations (FAR Part 107).

The Trusted Operator Program fills the gap between minimally prescriptive operating regulations and the need for a uniform level of knowledge, flight proficiency, training, safety and risk management practices. The certification provides a common framework to support and verify a UAS operator’s safety, competence and reliability, and enables a level of assurance to customers, employers and other beneficiaries of UAS services.

The Trusted Operator Program references over 300 accredited and recognized industry standards and best practices including; ISO, ASTM, ANSI, NIMS, NFPA, OSHA, RTCA, ICAO, IEEE and more, and delivers clarity and a method of compliance to safety and best practice. This verification in pilot competency, and an organization’s capacity and commitment for formal safety frameworks, offers end users the assurance of safety, competence, and reliability. This is the heart of the Trusted Operator Program value proposition.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil, and commercial markets and across all operational domains. Visit AUVSI.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.