Contify Releases Buyer’s Guide to Help Businesses Choose the Right Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contify, a trusted pioneer in AI-powered Market and Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) solutions, released its guide, “2025 Buyer’s Guide to Choosing the Right M&CI Platform.” This guide is designed to help strategy, growth, and business leaders confidently evaluate and select an M&CI platform that best fits their business needs.As markets evolve at an unprecedented pace, business leaders are feeling the pressure. According to PwC’s Annual Global CEO Survey 2024, nearly 45% of CEOs lacked confidence in their company's ability to survive over the next decade if they continue on their current trajectory.In fact, more than 38% of CEOs in the same survey agreed that factors such as technological changes, shifts in customer preferences, government regulations, and competitor actions are expected to influence business models at an even greater rate in the next 3 years than in the past half-decade.Therefore, Market and Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) platforms are emerging as critical strategic tools in which organizations are investing. These purpose-built solutions unify external and internal data, are customized according to their business context, and provide actionable insights across multiple use cases and functions. They give teams the clarity and agility needed to respond swiftly to market shifts.However, with a wide range of vendors offering diverse capabilities, selecting the right M&CI platform can be overwhelming. Contify’s guide simplifies this process by providing best practices and a structured evaluation framework, ensuring businesses can confidently select an M&CI software that can significantly improve their ability to compete and thrive in the years to come. This comprehensive guide helps businesses:- Understand what an M&CI platform is and how it helps their organization make better decisions and achieve agility.- Discover critical business signals that help identify when their organization needs an M&CI platform.- Explore key questions to ask from M&CI platform vendors for selecting a solution that best fits their business needs.According to Gartner, 74% of business leaders agree that addressing M&CI challenges within the next year is critical to maintaining a competitive edge in today’s fast-evolving business landscape. With this guide in hand, businesses are well-equipped with the insights needed to select an M&CI platform that not only meets their immediate needs but also scales as their intelligence function matures—ultimately strengthening their market position.The guide “2025 Buyer’s Guide to Choosing the Right M&CI Platform” is available for download now.For more information about Contify’s M&CI solutions, contact us

