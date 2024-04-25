Contify Launches Insights, Powered by Knowledge Graph + LLM
We have created a unique combination of Knowledge Graphs and Large Language Models (LLMs) to tame these limitations of GenAI and help our users derive strategic intel that is accurate and trustworthy.”NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, a market and competitive intelligence platform, has announced the launch of its revolutionary GenAI-based product feature, Contify Insights. This is a stepping stone towards its mission to enable organizations to build intelligence as the core function to make strategic decisions.
Since its inception in 2009, Contify has made an impact in the M&CI landscape with its innovative approaches and cutting-edge technology.
“Everyone is using GenAI without the guardrails nowadays. GenAI is good, but it hallucinates and shows biased data without warning. However, when leveraged the right way it can create trusted results, says Contify CEO and Founder, Mohit Bhakuni. We have created a unique combination of Knowledge Graphs and Large Language Models (LLMs) to tame these limitations of GenAI and help our users derive strategic intel that is accurate and trustworthy. Based on the specific questions a stakeholder will ask, it will provide accurate answers derived from the collection of curated information, thereby providing precise, specific, and authentic information." - he further adds.
Contify Insights is an extended functionality of its existing curated newsfeed on its M&CI platform. This feature will help to extract factual data and intelligently connect them using Large Language Models and custom Knowledge Graphs for individual customers. With the concept of Knowledge graphs, Contify has successfully overcome limitations of GenAI like hallucinations, explainability, coverage gaps, etc.
Leveraging a unique combination of LLMs and Knowledge Graphs, this new feature will enable users to generate answers to key intelligence questions. Furthermore, users can also modify system prompts to configure Insights for their specific intelligence requirements.
This feature will enable users to build and access precise information about the market and competitive landscape in an easy-to-consume and structured format.
About Contify
Contify is a Market and Competitive Intelligence platform. Leveraging the capabilities of AI, Contify is enabling businesses to stay ahead in the dynamic landscape with strategic and actionable intel. With a repository of 1Mn+ sources, it is building a streamlined intelligence process of curating, processing, and sharing information across core business functions.
Rated 4.5 out of 5 on G2, Contify has been further acclaimed by esteemed names like Gartner, Frost and Sullivan, and Forrester for its innovative technology.
