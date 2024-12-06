Contify Releases Comprehensive Guide to Help Businesses Build Winning Market & Competitive Intelligence Programs in 2025

Get the guide today to establish a successful M&CI program and gain a sustainable competitive advantage. Available now for downlaod.

Contify, an AI-powered Market and Competitive Intelligence solutions provider, releases comprehensive guide to help businesses build winning M&CI programs.

Today’s business environment demands clarity, agility, and precision in decision-making. Yet, without the right programs, even the most strategic plans can fall short.” — Mohit Bhakuni, CEO, Contify

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contify, a leading provider of AI-powered Market and Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) solutions, announced the launch of its guide, "2025 Definitive Guide to Setting Up a Winning Market & Competitive Intelligence Program." This guide provides strategy and business leaders with the best practices and insights to set up an effective M&CI program to boost timely, informed decision-making capabilities, fostering growth and agility.As businesses grapple with rapid technological advancements, evolving competition, and evolving business models, the ability to anticipate and adapt to market changes has become paramount. Contify's guide addresses this need by equipping organizations with the knowledge and tools required to establish a successful M&CI program.“This guide is our contribution to helping organizations unlock the full potential of market and competitive intelligence, and gaining a competitive edge.” - he further adds.With over 48% of organizations failing to meet half of their strategic targets, Contify’s guide is essential for businesses looking to escape this trend. By adopting the best practices outlined, organizations can ensure their decisions are backed by robust intelligence, helping them stay ahead of the competition.The guide "The Ultimate Guide to Setting Up a Winning Market & Competitive Intelligence Program" is available for download now.For more information about Contify’s M&CI solutions, contact us About ContifyContify provides AI-powered Market and Competitive Intelligence solutions that offer you a 360-degree view of the market, industry, and competition. Recognized by leading industry analysts, Contify empowers businesses with highly relevant, timely, and role-specific insights to drive enterprise-wide decision-making agility and sustained growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.