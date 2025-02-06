US Hispanic Business Council Endorses Cruz’s Kids Off Social Media Act

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends the Senate Commerce Committee for advancing the Kids Off Social Media Act (KOSMA), a bipartisan effort to safeguard children from the harmful effects of social media.Led by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), alongside Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Katie Britt (R-AL), with the support of Senators John Fetterman (D-PA), John Curtis (R-UT), Peter Welch (D-VT), Ted Budd (R-NC), and Angus King (I-ME), this legislation reflects a broad and growing consensus that action must be taken to safeguard our children’s mental health and well-being in the digital age.As the nation’s leading advocate for Hispanic-owned businesses, the USHBC understands that a thriving economy depends on the well-being of future generations. Social media platforms, while invaluable tools for commerce and communication, have contributed to alarming rates of anxiety, depression and harmful online experiences among children. KOSMA represents a necessary step toward fostering a safer digital environment for American families. Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the USHBC, emphasized the significance of this legislation:“The Kids Off Social Media Act is a commonsense, bipartisan measure that prioritizes the well-being of our children while ensuring that technology serves its intended purpose–empowering individuals and businesses, not endangering youth. Protecting children from harmful content and addictive algorithms aligns with the USHBC’s mission to support policies that strengthen both communities and commerce.”Javier continued by saying:“I applaud Senator Ted Cruz and his colleagues from across the political spectrum for their leadership in forging a bipartisan coalition dedicated to meaningful change and for working together to address one of the most pressing concerns for American families. Their efforts demonstrate the type of responsible, forward-thinking governance that fosters both economic and social prosperity. As this bill moves toward full Senate consideration, I encourage lawmakers to stand with parents, children, and business leaders in supporting this critical legislation.”The USHBC looks forward to working with policymakers, industry leaders, and community advocates to ensure that America’s digital landscape remains a place of opportunity, safety, and innovation. A balanced approach to technology regulation will not only protect children but also create a more responsible and sustainable online economy for all Americans.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

