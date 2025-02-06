St. Johnsbury Barracks / Runaway Juvenile *Located*

On February 6, 2025, at approximately 0757 hours, Randolph VT PD located Lia St. Martin at a residence in Randolph. She was turned over to her family. VSP would like to thank the public and Randolph PD for their assistance in this matter.

February 6, 2025

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

