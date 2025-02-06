Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Runaway Juvenile *Located*

On February 6, 2025, at approximately 0757 hours, Randolph VT PD located Lia St. Martin at a residence in Randolph. She was turned over to her family. VSP would like to thank the public and Randolph PD for their assistance in this matter.

 

CASE#: 25A4000927

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jonathan Duncan                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: February 05, 2025, at approximately 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Beaver Lane, Newbury

INCIDENT: Runaway Juvenile

 

NAME: Lia St. Martin           

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge and Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On February 05, 2025, at approximately 2227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a runaway juvenile.  The juvenile, Lia St. Martin of the Tunbridge and Newbury areas left her residence in Newbury around 2130 hours and her current whereabouts are unknown. St. Martin left her residence in a dark in color ford ranger style vehicle and has been in contact with friends in the Royalton area by electronic means. St. Martin was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants possibly blue jeans, and cowgirl style boots.  St. Martin is described to be 5’ tall and 125 pounds with blonde hair with blue highlights, and brown eyes.

 

Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

 

