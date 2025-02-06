St. Johnsbury Barracks / Runaway Juvenile *Located*
On February 6, 2025, at approximately 0757 hours, Randolph VT PD located Lia St. Martin at a residence in Randolph. She was turned over to her family. VSP would like to thank the public and Randolph PD for their assistance in this matter.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4000927
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jonathan Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: February 05, 2025, at approximately 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Lane, Newbury
INCIDENT: Runaway Juvenile
NAME: Lia St. Martin
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge and Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 05, 2025, at approximately 2227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile, Lia St. Martin of the Tunbridge and Newbury areas left her residence in Newbury around 2130 hours and her current whereabouts are unknown. St. Martin left her residence in a dark in color ford ranger style vehicle and has been in contact with friends in the Royalton area by electronic means. St. Martin was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants possibly blue jeans, and cowgirl style boots. St. Martin is described to be 5’ tall and 125 pounds with blonde hair with blue highlights, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Sergeant Jonathan Duncan
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
E-mail: jonathan.duncan@vermont.gov
