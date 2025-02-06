State Board seeks student member for 2025-26 term

Are you an Iowa student who is interested in leadership development and engaging in important state government issues on education? Apply today to serve as the 2025-26 student member of the Iowa State Board of Education.

Each year, an Iowa high school student appointed by the Governor serves a one-year term as a non-voting member of the State Board. The State Board meets up to 12 times during the term that starts May 1, 2025, and ends April 30, 2026, with most meetings held at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines. The deadline to submit an application and all required documents is Feb. 28.

To be considered, an applicant must be a full-time, regularly enrolled student in grades 10-11 and attend an Iowa public school district. A student candidate must also meet the following requirements:

Has a GPA of at least 3.0 (4.0 scale) or 3.75 (5.0 scale)

Has attended their present high school for at least the past two consecutive semesters (or equivalent)

Demonstrates participation in extracurricular and community activities

Has an interest in serving on the State Board of Education

Depending on enrollment size, the number of applications allowed per school district is limited.

Districts with less than 400 students in grades 10-12 are allowed one student applicant.

Districts with 400-1,199 students in grades 10-12 are allowed two student applicants.

Districts with 1,200 in grades 10-12 are allowed three student applicants.

Application materials and additional information on the State Board of Education can be found on the Iowa Department of Education’s website. Direct questions can be sent to Jeremy Anzevino, executive officer, at jeremy.anzevino@iowa.gov.