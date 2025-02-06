New Partnership Brings Hope: The Plymouth House Welcomes NH Healthy Families/Ambetter Members

We're excited about our partnership with NH Healthy Families/Ambetter because it allows us to reach a significant portion of New Hampshire residents who may have faced financial barriers to treatment.” — DJ Prince, Vice President of Marketing, Guardian Recovery

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plymouth House , a premier addiction treatment center in Plymouth, NH, is now accepting NH Healthy Families/Ambetter plans through New Hampshire Medicaid. This partnership represents a crucial step in making professional addiction treatment more accessible to New Hampshire residents covered under these Medicaid plans."We're particularly excited about our partnership with NH Healthy Families/Ambetter because it allows us to reach a significant portion of New Hampshire residents who previously may have faced financial barriers to treatment," said DJ Prince, Vice President of Marketing at Guardian Recovery , parent company of The Plymouth House. "NH Healthy Families/Ambetter members can now access our full spectrum of services, marking a transformative moment in our mission to serve the New Hampshire community."By accepting NH Healthy Families/Ambetter insurance plans—along with AmeriHealth Caritas NH and WellSense, two other New Hampshire Medicaid providers—The Plymouth House provides covered individuals with access to the facility’s comprehensive treatment services, including medical detoxification, residential treatment, and a partial hospitalization program (PHP) with on-site housing. This continuum of care ensures that clients receive appropriate support at every stage of their recovery journey, from initial withdrawal management through sustained recovery.The Plymouth House's scenic location in the White Mountains of New Hampshire provides an ideal setting for recovery, with a 7-acre campus situated within 60 acres of serene countryside. This therapeutic environment, combined with the facility's evidence-based treatment approaches and 12-Step programming, creates optimal conditions for healing and transformation.Since 2002, The Plymouth House has built a strong reputation for excellence in addiction treatment. As part of Guardian Recovery, the facility maintains the highest standards of care while continually expanding its services to meet community needs. The acceptance of NH Healthy Families/Ambetter insurance plans demonstrates the facility's ongoing commitment to breaking down barriers to treatment access.NH Healthy Families/Ambetter members interested in learning more about their coverage options at The Plymouth House can contact the facility's admissions team for a confidential insurance verification. The facility's experienced staff will work directly with insurance providers to maximize benefits and minimize out-of-pocket expenses.To learn more about the Medicaid New Hampshire and NH Health Families/Ambetter expansion, visit https://www.theplymouthhouse.com/admissions-and-insurance/nh-healthy-families-medicaid For more information about The Plymouth House or to verify insurance coverage, reach out via 888-481-3929 or visit www.theplymouthhouse.com About The Plymouth HouseThe Plymouth House, nestled in the serene foothills of New Hampshire's White Mountains, is a premier substance use disorder treatment center offering a compassionate and comprehensive path to recovery. Combining the time-tested 12-Step program with evidence-based therapies like CBT, DBT, and EMDR, they address both the physical and emotional aspects of addiction. Their phased treatment approach includes detox, residential care, and day treatment (PHP) with on-site housing, ensuring consistent support throughout the recovery journey.About Guardian RecoveryGuardian Recovery is a national provider of specialized behavioral healthcare centers committed to delivering high-quality substance use disorder and mental health treatment. The organization integrates advanced technology with evidence-based strategies to ensure personalized care for each individual. By meeting people wherever they are in the recovery journey, Guardian Recovery offers comprehensive support through specialized programs for adults and adolescents––empowering their clients the freedom to live the life they choose, not one controlled by substance use or mental health disorders.

