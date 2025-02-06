The Plymouth House Expands Addiction Recovery Access: Now Accepting New Hampshire Medicaid

This expansion... is a hopeful milestone for families throughout the state. We’re committed to making it easier for individuals to access the compassionate support they need on their recovery journey.” — DJ Prince, Vice President of Marketing, Guardian Recovery

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plymouth House , a premier addiction treatment center in Plymouth, New Hampshire, is now accepting New Hampshire Medicaid through NH Healthy Families/Ambetter, AmeriHealth Caritas NH, and WellSense health plans. This milestone development reflects the organization's commitment to making high-quality addiction treatment accessible to all New Hampshire residents. The expansion is in keeping with the legacy of excellence and accessibility established by the facility’s parent company, Guardian Recovery "This expansion of coverage through New Hampshire Medicaid is a hopeful milestone for families throughout the state," said DJ Prince, Vice President of Marketing at Guardian Recovery. "We’re committed to making it easier for individuals to access the compassionate support they need on their recovery journey, and this step brings us closer to that goal."The Plymouth House offers a comprehensive continuum of care designed to support individuals at every stage of their recovery journey. The facility's medical detoxification program provides safe, medically supervised withdrawal management under the care of experienced healthcare professionals. Following detox, clients can transition seamlessly into the residential treatment program, which offers intensive therapeutic support and evidence-based treatment modalities. For those requiring a step-down level of care, the partial hospitalization program (PHP) includes convenient on-site housing, allowing clients to maintain their connection to the recovery community while gradually increasing their independence.Nestled in the breathtaking White Mountains of New Hampshire, The Plymouth House provides an ideal environment for healing and transformation. The facility's extensive campus encompasses 7 acres of developed treatment space within a pristine 60-acre rural setting. This unique location offers clients the perfect balance of structured therapeutic support and natural serenity, creating an atmosphere conducive to deep personal growth and lasting recovery.Since opening its doors in 2002, The Plymouth House has established itself as a leading 12-Step retreat and addiction treatment center, helping thousands of individuals achieve and maintain long-term recovery. The facility's proven approach combines evidence-based treatment methods with comprehensive support services, all delivered by a team of experienced addiction specialists and healthcare professionals.As part of Guardian Recovery, The Plymouth House maintains the highest standards of care while continually evolving to meet the changing needs of those seeking treatment. While the facility accepts a host of private insurance plans, acceptance of New Hampshire Medicaid marks a significant step forward in The Plymouth House's mission to serve the community and support individuals on their journey to recovery.For more on this expansion, visit https://www.theplymouthhouse.com/new-hampshire-medicaid-rehab For more information about The Plymouth House or to verify insurance coverage, reach out to us at 888-481-3929 or visit www.theplymouthhouse.com About The Plymouth HouseThe Plymouth House, nestled in the serene foothills of New Hampshire's White Mountains, is a premier substance use disorder treatment center offering a compassionate and comprehensive path to recovery. Combining the time-tested 12-Step program with evidence-based therapies like CBT, DBT, and EMDR, they address both the physical and emotional aspects of addiction. Their phased treatment approach includes detox, residential care, and day treatment (PHP) with on-site housing, ensuring consistent support throughout the recovery journey.About Guardian RecoveryGuardian Recovery is a national provider of specialized behavioral healthcare centers committed to delivering high-quality substance use disorder and mental health treatment. The organization integrates advanced technology with evidence-based strategies to ensure personalized care for each individual. By meeting people wherever they are in the recovery journey, Guardian Recovery offers comprehensive support through specialized programs for adults and adolescents––empowering their clients the freedom to live the life they choose, not one controlled by substance use or mental health disorders.

