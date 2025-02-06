Butane Market projected to experience a robust CAGR of 4.31%

Butane Market

The global butane market is valued at US$75.947 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global butane supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% between 2025 and 2030.The butane market ’s growth is attributed to its increasing application in making liquid petroleum gases (LPG) and the corresponding use of LPG for domestic demand. Increasing adoption of LPG as a domestic fuel in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, such as India and China, where it is one of the largest imported commodities, and the means of government subsidies will remain a key driving factor for the growing demand for butane.The construction and building industry worldwide is showing a significant pace of growth and development. One of the primary reasons for this industry's expansion is the growing global urbanization. This includes constructing parks, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, houses, buildings, etc., for a large urban population.Moreover, a construction site has several uses for energy, including cutting, welding, roofing, and drying. To carry out the tasks, reliable fuel is essential. This can be a mixture of hydrocarbons such as propane and butane, LPG, a popular fuel.Further, construction output increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU in October 2024. Construction output rose 1.4% in the euro area and 0.9% in the EU in November 2024 compared to November 2023. Countries with significant increases are Romania, Poland, and Belgium, which are the top countries showing considerable growth in the region. This increase in the construction industry indicates an overall increase in raw materials for inputs, including the butane market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-butane-market The global Butane market is segmented by end-user industry into five major categories: Residential, industrial, engine fuel, refinery, and others. The increasing demand for LPG in households and industries enhances consumption. Because developing nations lack a gas pipeline network and have limited natural resources, the growing population has made them more reliant on LPG for cooking. Many chemicals, such as ethylene and maleic anhydride, are manufactured using these gases. For the forecast, engine fuel application is expected to gradually lose market shares due to the increasing use of natural gas in vehicles. The industrial use includes heating, cigarette lighter fuel, and other uses.The global butane market by source category is segmented into natural gas and refining. Butane is mostly needed by refineries to produce liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used as a fuel source for cooking and heating in homes and businesses. Besides, butane is required in the petrochemical industry to produce plastics and other chemicals, meaning that the high demand for LPG directly affects the demand for butane from the refineries.Based on geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to see notable growth in the butane market due to its increasing demand for household consumption. In India, LPG refers to both liquefied propane and butane or mixtures. The number of LPG connections has grown significantly, from 14.52 crore in 2014 to over 32.73 crore as of August 2024, including 10.33 crore PMUY connections. This increasing demand for household consumption will increase the need for butane in the country.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global Butane supplements market that have been covered are BP plc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Corporation, ConocoPhillips Company, Dow, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Linde plc, Merck KGaA, Shell plc, TotalEnergies, Ashish Chemical, Butane Energy Limited.The market analytics report segments the global butane supplements market as follows:• By End-user Industryo Residentialo Industrialo Engine Fuelo Refineryo Others• By Sourceo Natural Gaso Refining• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• BP plc• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC• China Petrochemical Corporation• ConocoPhillips Company• Dow• Exxon Mobil Corporation• Linde plc• Merck KGaA• Shell plc• TotalEnergies• Ashish Chemical• Butane Energy LimitedReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Bio LPG Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bio-lpg-market • Flow Meter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/flow-meter-market • Global Fuel Flow Meter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-fuel-flow-meter-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 