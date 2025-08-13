Foldable Display Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 19.57% to reach US$34.943 billion by 2030

The foldable display market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.57% from US$14.297 billion in 2025 to US$34.943 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the foldable display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.57% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$34.943 billion by 2030.The foldable display market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. As consumers and businesses alike seek out innovative technology solutions, the demand for foldable displays has been steadily increasing. This has led to a surge in the production and sales of foldable displays, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the electronics industry.This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of smartphones and other electronic devices with foldable displays, as well as the increasing use of foldable displays in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, and gaming.One of the key factors driving the growth of the foldable display market is the increasing demand for larger and more immersive displays. With the rise of streaming services and mobile gaming, consumers are looking for devices with larger screens that can provide a more immersive experience. Foldable displays offer the perfect solution, as they can provide a larger display without compromising on portability.Another factor contributing to the growth of the foldable display market is the continuous advancements in display technology. Manufacturers are constantly investing in research and development to improve the durability, flexibility, and picture quality of foldable displays. This has resulted in the production of foldable displays that are thinner, lighter, and more durable than ever before, making them more appealing to consumers.As the demand for foldable displays continues to rise, it is expected that more companies will enter the market, leading to increased competition and further advancements in technology. This will not only benefit consumers with more options and better products, but it will also drive the growth of the foldable display market even further. With the potential to revolutionize the way we use and interact with technology, the future looks bright for the foldable display market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/foldable-display-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the foldable display market that have been covered are Koppers Inc., KEC International Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Visionox Company, AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd, Tianma America, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., among others.The market analytics report segments the foldable display market as follows:• By Display Typeo OLEDo AMOLED• By Applicationo Smartphoneso Tabletso Others• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Koppers Inc.• KEC International Ltd.• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd• Visionox Company• AU Optronics Corp.• BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.• LG Display Co., Ltd• Tianma America• Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co.• Universal Display Corporation• ViewSonic Corporation• Onumen Technology Co., Ltd.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Flexible Display Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/flexible-display-market • Volumetric Display Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/volumetric-display-market • AMOLED Display Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/amoled-display-market • Wearable Display Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wearable-display-market • Transparent Display Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/transparent-display-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

