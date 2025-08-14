Outsourcing Services Market estimated to reach US$1,115.119 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.46%

The outsourcing services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% from US$854.637 billion in 2025 to US$1,115.119 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the outsourcing services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,115.119 billion by 2030.The global outsourcing services market has been a key player in the business world for decades, providing companies with cost-effective solutions for various business processes. As the business landscape continues to evolve, the demand for outsourcing services has only increased.One of the main factors driving the growth of the global outsourcing services market is the increasing need for businesses to cut costs and improve efficiency. Outsourcing allows companies to delegate non-core tasks to specialized service providers, freeing up their resources to focus on their core competencies. This not only leads to cost savings but also improves overall productivity and competitiveness.Another key factor contributing to the growth of the global outsourcing services market is the rise of digital transformation With the rapid advancement of technology, businesses are looking for ways to leverage digital solutions to streamline their processes and stay ahead of the competition. Outsourcing services, particularly in the IT sector, have been instrumental in helping companies adopt and implement digital solutions, further driving the demand for outsourcing services.The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a significant role in the growth of the global outsourcing services market. As businesses faced unprecedented challenges and disruptions, many turned to outsourcing services to help them navigate through the crisis. This has led to an increase in demand for outsourcing services, particularly in areas such as customer service, IT support, and back-office operations.In conclusion, the global outsourcing services market continues to thrive and evolve, providing businesses with valuable solutions to stay competitive in today's ever-changing business landscape. In conclusion, the global outsourcing services market continues to thrive and evolve, providing businesses with valuable solutions to stay competitive in today's ever-changing business landscape. With the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient solutions, coupled with the rise of digital transformation and the impact of the pandemic, the outsourcing services market is expected to see continued growth in the coming years.

As a part of the report, the major players operating in the outsourcing services market that have been covered are Accenture Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Cognizant, Wipro, HCL Technologies Limited, Capgemini SE, IBM, Infosys Limited, DXC Technology Company, NTT DATA Inc., Genpact, among others.

The market analytics report segments the outsourcing services market as follows:

By Type
• IT Outsourcing
• Business Process Outsourcing
• Others

By Location
• Onshore
• Offshore
• Nearshore

By Enterprise Size
• Small
• Medium
• Large

By End-User
• IT & Telecommunication
• Healthcare
• BFSI
• Media & Entertainment
• Manufacturing
• Other

By Region
• North America
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Others
• Europe
o United Kingdom
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Others
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o Others
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Thailand
o Others

Companies Profiled:
• Accenture Plc
• Tata Consultancy Services Limited
• Cognizant
• Wipro
• HCL Technologies Limited
• Capgemini SE
• IBM
• Infosys Limited
• DXC Technology Company
• NTT DATA Inc.
• Genpact
• Concentrix Corporation
• Teleperformance SE
• ExlService Holdings, Inc. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

