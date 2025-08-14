Dried Fruit Market anticipated to reach US$14.853 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.53%

The dried fruit market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% from US$11.899 billion in 2025 to US$14.853 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the dried fruit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$14.853 billion by 2030.The global dried fruit market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for healthy and convenient snacking options, as well as the rising popularity of plant-based diets.One of the key factors driving the growth of the global dried fruit market is the changing consumer preferences. With the growing awareness about the health benefits of dried fruits, more and more consumers are opting for them as a healthier alternative to traditional snacks. Dried fruits are rich in nutrients, including fiber, vitamins , and minerals , making them a popular choice among health-conscious individuals. Moreover, the convenience factor of dried fruits, as they can be easily carried and consumed on-the-go, is also contributing to their rising demand.Another significant factor driving the growth of the global dried fruit market is the increasing popularity of plant-based diets. As more people are adopting a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, the demand for plant-based snacks, including dried fruits, is on the rise. Dried fruits are a great source of plant-based protein, making them a popular choice among individuals following a plant-based diet. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, further boosting the growth of the dried fruit market.Despite the positive outlook, the global dried fruit market is not without its challenges. The high cost of dried fruits, compared to other snack options, remains a major barrier to their widespread adoption. However, with the increasing focus on healthy eating and the rising demand for plant-based options, the market is expected to overcome these challenges and continue its growth trajectory.In conclusion, the global dried fruit market is witnessing significant growth, driven by changing consumer preferences and the rising popularity of plant-based diets. As the market continues to evolve, manufacturers are expected to introduce new and innovative dried fruit products to cater to the diverse needs of consumers. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-dried-fruit-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the dried fruit market that have been covered are Royal Nut Company, Tulsi Nuts and Dryfruits, Valley Harvest Nut Company, Seeberger GmbH, Treehouse Almonds, Lion Raisins, Sun-Maid Growers of California, among others.The market analytics report segments the dried fruit market as follows:• By Typeo Walnutso Almondso Raisinso Apricotso Cashewso Others• By Applicationo Confectionarieso Bakery Productso Dairy Productso Desserts & Sweetso Breakfast Cerealso Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Royal Nut Company• Tulsi Nuts and Dryfruits• Valley Harvest Nut Company• Seeberger GmbH• Treehouse Almonds• Lion Raisins• Sun-Maid Growers of California• Geobres• Vacaville Fruit Company• KOLLA Group About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients.

