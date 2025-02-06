Serrala Launches GenAI-powered App to Advance Finance Workflows for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft x Serrala

Serrala introduces an AI-powered app for Microsoft Teams to simplify financial workflows, accelerate processes, and ensure compliance.

With our long-standing collaboration, we are excited to offer the new Serrala App for Microsoft Teams, optimizing finance workflows with unmatched flexibility—anytime, anywhere.” — Magali Nedjar, SVP Partner Ecosystems, Serrala.

NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, proudly announces the integration of its award-winning solutions with Microsoft Teams. This integration marks a significant enhancement in financial transaction processing, enabling businesses with innovative tools to manage approvals, monitor transaction status, and generate real-time financial insights while leveraging AI-driven capabilities within their existing Teams environment.The Serrala app for Microsoft Teams will enable global organizations of all sizes to accelerate financial processes and reduce process cycle times. The app integrates Azure AI and the latest large language models to enable business users to securely process financial transactions in line with global compliance standards while using the latest AI technologies. With the AI-driven app, users can manage transaction approvals, monitor transaction status, and generate real-time financial insights directly within Microsoft Teams. The app is available with Serrala AP automation solutions.“With our long-standing collaboration, we are excited to offer the new Microsoft Teams app, extending the capabilities of our finance automation solutions to Microsoft customers. By leveraging Microsoft’s technology stack, Serrala is optimizing financial workflows with unmatched flexibility—anytime, anywhere,” said Magali Nedjar, SVP Partner Ecosystems at Serrala.Serrala Alevate solutions, which provide seamless API integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, are now available for purchase in Microsoft Commercial Marketplace.Mareike Hoffmann, Director, ISV Partner Business Germany, Microsoft, added, “Serrala offers businesses an efficient way to manage their financial processes without ever leaving Microsoft Teams. With the addition of Azure’s cloud capabilities and Dynamics 365 integration, businesses can trust that their financial workflows are both efficient and secure.”This collaboration brings Serrala’s proven fintech expertise to the Microsoft community, expanding mutual success and enhancing productivity and collaboration within finance process automation for global organizations. Together, we can deliver predictive insights that empower CFOs and finance teams with real-time data while ensuring greater control, faster decision-making, and the creation of substantial value.Learn more about the full capabilities of the Serrala app for Microsoft Teams here About SerralaSerrala is a pioneer in finance automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.