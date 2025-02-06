Libera Announces Majority Stake in Kartini to Expand Consumer and Trade Promotion Solutions

Harnessing technology and market expertise to transform retail ecosystems globally

Kartini’s unmatched expertise in consumer and trade promotions aligns perfectly with Libera's mission to make $1 trillion of invisible commerce visible.” — Max Ward, Founder and CEO of Libera

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Libera Global AI has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in PT. Kartini Otomasi Indonesia (Kartini), a leading consumer and trade promotions provider in Indonesia. The partnership brings together Libera’s disruptive AI and blockchain technology with Kartini’s deep retail expertise and consumer insights, creating a powerful synergy to accelerate the transformation of consumer and trade promotions, including retail visibility, in emerging markets.Kartini’s extensive experience in retail and FMCG sectors, developed over years of collaboration with top brands and retailers, will now be supported by Libera’s pioneering solutions such as Large Vison Models (LVM), conversational AI, receipt intelligence, and display intelligence. Together, the two companies aim to digitize 10 million stores, enhance visibility into transactions and shelf displays, and drive equitable growth for small merchants and global brands.With a presence in over 12,000 outlets in Indonesia and recognition as a Gold Winner for Best Loyalty Program by Marketing Interactive, Kartini is already delivering impactful trade promotion solutions. The partnership will accelerate the introduction of Kartini’s offerings to global markets, including Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, enabling the companies to address the needs of 3 billion consumers. To mark this next phase of growth, Kartini has adopted the tagline “Intelligently Powered by Libera”, underscoring the enhanced capabilities the integration brings.“This partnership is a natural fit,” said Max Ward, Founder and CEO of Libera. “Kartini’s unmatched expertise in consumer and trade promotions aligns perfectly with our mission to make $1 trillion of invisible commerce visible . Together, we are creating innovative solutions that empower merchants and brands globally.”Husain Haykal, Founder of Kartini and newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Libera, added, “Kartini has always been committed to helping retailers and FMCG brands thrive through effective consumer and trade promotion strategies. Joining forces with Libera not only strengthens our capabilities but also positions us to bring our solutions to a global stage. Together, we’re unlocking new opportunities for merchants and consumers alike.”This partnership solidifies Libera’s position as a leader in transforming retail ecosystems and supply chains across emerging markets. By combining advanced technologies with proven retail insights, Libera and Kartini are well-positioned to deliver measurable value and drive innovation at a global scale.Libera is revolutionizing retail in emerging markets by empowering small merchants and global brands with AI, Large Vision Models (LVM), and blockchain solutions. By digitizing transactions at scale, Libera captures untracked purchases, enhances supply chain visibility, and unlocks new growth opportunities.For more information please visit https://liberaglobal.ai/ About PT. Kartini Otomasi IndonesiaPT. Kartini Otomasi Indonesia is a leading consumer and trade promotions provider in Indonesia, specializing in innovative solutions such as conversational AI, receipt intelligence, and promotional budget management. With a proven track record, Kartini has partnered with top FMCG brands to deliver impactful consumer and trade engagement programs.For more information please visit https://www.kar-tini.com/ Media Contact:MarketingLibera Global AImarketing@liberaglobal.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.