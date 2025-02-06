EMBRACE Project Launched: Improving Mental Health for Children

A new 18-month CERV project co-funded by the EU (EACEA), EMBRACE, has been launched aiming to improve the mental health of vulnerable children in NE Romania.

IAșI, ROMANIA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new 18-month CERV project co-funded by the European Union (EACEA), EMBRACE , has been launched with the aim of improving the mental health of vulnerable children in Northeast Romania.The EMBRACE project https://embrace-future.eu/ aims to address mental health issues among vulnerable children in deprived villages and small towns from Northeast Romania through a model of school-based interventions that will be piloted in 10 schools covering over 4,500 children from primary to high school level. The implementation of the model will conduct to the development of a prevention toolkit for children addressing the key health determinants of mental health aimed for educating and supporting children, that will be disseminated at country level. The project will provide systematic approach that will engage primarily children, train teachers and professionals to strengthen the supportive networks, facilitate parental engagement and coordinate with local and national services and institutions. Schools will receive tailored assistance for preventing mental health issues and promoting the wellbeing of children for creating a supportive and nurturing learning environment.This ambitious initiative will involve a consortium of nationally and internationally experienced partners:- Fundatia Serviciilor Sociale Bethany | https://www.bethany.ro/ - Fundatia de Sprijin Comunitar | https://fsc.ro/ - Asociatia “Buna Ziua Copii din România” | https://www.bunaziuacopii.ro/ - Federatia Organizatiilor Neguvernamentale pentru Copil | https://fonpc.ro/ - Evolutionary Archetypes Consulting | https://ea.consulting/ The EMBRACE project will focus on:- Developing a comprehensive prevention toolkit: This toolkit will equip children with the knowledge and skills to understand and manage their emotions, build resilience, and cope with stress.- Implementing school-based interventions: The project will introduce innovative programs within schools to create a supportive and nurturing learning environment for children.- Engaging communities: By involving children, volunteers, and community members, the project aims to create a safe and supportive environment for children's emotional and social development."We are thrilled to launch the EMBRACE project," said Beatrice Darie, Project Manager and Programs Director of Fundatia Serviciilor Sociale Bethany. "This project will play a crucial role in addressing the critical mental health needs of children in Northeast Romania. By empowering children and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, we can create a brighter future for the next generation."Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or EACEA.Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

