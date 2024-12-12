Student admission has officially opened for INHABITAT

THESSALONIKI, MACEDONIA, GREECE, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to inform that the post-graduate study program entitled “Intelligent Sustainable habitats” with the acronym INHABITAT , has officially opened the student admission procedure. All applicants can refer to the online form at: https://inhabitat.ea.consulting/login/signup.php About the ProgramAim: INHABITAT study program aims to equip participants with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the emerging field of "Intelligent Sustainable Habitats" and to stimulate transversal competences such as the increased sense of initiative & entrepreneurship.Duration: The duration of the MSc study program is 4 semesters or 2 academic years starting at the beginning of February 2025. It corresponds to 120 ECTS.Student Fees: Attendance of the study program as a student does not require any tuition fees. Each enrolled student will have to pay the enrolment cost.Participants: The course will be open for participation for anyone with a basic civil, electrical, software, environmental or mechanical technical background. Priority will be given according to their academic performance.Teaching language: English. Local language lessons will be provided to enable the participants to immerge in the local culture during mobilities.Attendance: The completion of the study program requires the successful attendance of all modules remotely, the in-person participation in a one-month internship according to the rules of the MSc, the in-person participation in the two teaching mobility periods and the preparation and defence of the final thesis.Minimum Attendance Requirements: Each student will have to attend the online lectures remotely according to the schedule. Presence is required in at least 80% of the overall lectures per module.Teaching Mobilities: Each student will have to participate in the teaching mobility activities according to the schedule. Physical presence is required in at least 80% of the overall activities. The two teaching mobilities will be organised in Milan, Italy and Kaunas, Lithuania and will last 15 days each.Internship: Each student will have to perform a one-month internship at the premises of one of the enterprises associated with the study program, exclusively. 100% in-person attendance is required.Scholarship: No extra scholarship is provided by the organising Universities. The students will have to cover their expenses. An amount covering one of the two teaching mobility periods and the internship is provided as follows:For More Information:For more information about the INHABITAT MSc program, please visit https://inhabitat.ea.consulting/

